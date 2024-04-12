The Liqui Moly Beta Trials team is ready to start its 2024 campaign. The team returns four riders from 2023 and welcomes two newcomers to the team. In the Pro class Beta has two riders, Alex Niederer and Cole Cullins. Niederer is a top-five rider in the pro class who is always a threat to step on the podium. Last year was Cullin’s first year at the pro level and he will look to apply what he learned last year to this season. Jay Gregorowicz last year finished third in the season standings last year in the Expert class. In the Junior Expert Sportsman division, Sherman Smith III had a great season last year winning both the East & West Series. The two new members of the team are Seth Vorseth and Pat Calhoun. The season starts off this weekend in Arizona for the first and second rounds of the US National MotoTrials Championship western series. This site is located in the Hualapai Mountains at an elevation of 6,500 feet. The rest of the calendar takes the team to Sequatchie, TN for the beginning of the Eastern Series, then back to the west in Truckee, CA, and then finally out to Center Hill, FL to wrap up the season. “I’m excited to get the 2024 season kicked off in Kingman, Arizona. We’ve got a great core team back for this season with Alex and Cole riding Pro, Jay and Sherman riding the Expert level, and two new faces to the team. Seth riding Expert Sportsman and Pat showing off a 4-stroke in the clubman line. Hopefully, we are greeted in Arizona with great riding conditions at such an epic location.” said Ray Peters, Team Manager.