LOPEZ RACES TO MOTO3 POINTS AT FIRST GRAND PRIX OF 2020

Husqvarna Motorcycles and the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team watched Alonso Lopez race to 13th place on his FR 250 GP after a frantic first Moto3™ event of the season. Dipping sunshine still shone a bright light on a gripping initial chapter for both the FIM World Championship and the return of Husqvarna Motorcycles to the Grand Prix grid.

The young Spaniard had already caught the eye in Free Practice with the 3rd fastest lap-time but could not keep a consistent ranking in the subsequent sessions to follow teammate Romano Fenati into the Qualification 2 session on Saturday.

In Sunday’s Moto3™ Lopez was part of a loaded gaggle of fifteen riders all fighting for points-scoring positions and maintained his speed to beat Kaito Toba and was less than two tenths of a second from seizing 12th. Fenati crossed the finish line in 17th.

The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in the United States will host round 2 of the 2020 MotoGP™ series on April 5.

Alonso Lopez: “I am happy with this race. We have started the season in the points and to have a good first one means you get a bit of confidence and this is important. For the coming GPs I hope to be a bit more consistent in the Free Practice sessions and I think I will make a good step for the race. Thanks to the team and everybody that supported me.”

Romano Fenati: “A difficult race and very tricky for braking that meant it was hard to overtake but I could feel the strong parts of the bike and this means the race was positive for understanding what we need to do. We hope to take a better result in the next race.”

Results – 2020 Moto3™ FIM World Championship, Round 1

Moto3

1. Albert Arenas (KTM) 38:08.941, 2. John McPhee (Honda) 38:08.994, 3. Ai Ogura (Honda) 38:09.285, 13. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna) 38:10.543, 17. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 38:14.743

Championship standings – After round 1

1. Albert Arenas (KTM) 25pts; 2. John McPhee (Honda) 20; 3. Ai Ogura (Honda) 16; 13. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna) 3; 17. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 0