Mano Faure Wins EMX125 Round Four in Italy with Janis Reisulis now leading EMX250

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team’s Mano Faure has won the fourth round of the 2025 EMX125 campaign to secure his second overall victory of the season. The young Frenchman placed second in Race One and fourth in Race Two to clinch his impressive win, and now moves up four places to fourth in the series standings.

The picturesque Pietramurata circuit hosted both the EMX125 and EMX250 classes over the weekend. The track was immaculately prepared, with the stony surface developing multiple lines and overtaking opportunities. Conditions varied significantly between races, with Saturday’s sunshine providing a dry surface, while Sunday’s rainfall created a challenging, slippery track.

After a tough start to the season, Faure has been in exceptional form since winning round two in France. Placing fifth in the sand of Sardinia last weekend highlighted his ability to perform on a variety of racetracks, and the young Frenchman carried this momentum into the fourth round of the series. The youngster also demonstrated his composure in Race One as, after a mid-pack start, he worked his way forwards until he reached second place with a handful of laps remaining. With the leader out of reach, Faure finished second to kick off round four with a strong result.

With rain falling as the start gate dropped for Race Two, Faure took full advantage of starting up front aboard his GYTR-kitted YZ125 to quickly move into third. He then made a beautiful pass on Ryan Oppliger to move into second, with his sights now set firmly on the lead. Faure then reeled in the leader but fell, which dropped him to third, before another fall a few laps later dropped him to fourth. But by remaining calm and crossing the line in fourth, Faure claimed overall victory and in doing so, moves from eighth to fourth in the championship standings.

EMX125 round four proved a challenging one for the rest of the team. On Saturday morning, Levi Townley broke his leg during Time Practice, while Jarne Bervoets placed 27th overall and now sits 11th in the series standings. Dani Heitink delivered improving results across the weekend, with his 19th in Race One bettered by his eighth in Race Two for 13th overall. Heitink slips to seventh in the championship.

The VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team was also in action in Italy, however Ivano van Erp crashed while running fourth in Race One and suffered from a fracture to his left thumb.

Janis Reisulis arrived in Pietramurata placed second overall in the series standings after his dominant victory last time out in France. In Race One, the young Latvian was incredibly fortunate to escape unscathed in a first turn crash that involved many riders.

Setting off way behind the pack, Reisulis then delivered what may well be the ride of the season. After climbing to 21st by the end of the first official lap, he then kept charging, reaching the top 10 five laps later before moving into second on the final lap of the race to place second.

A technical issue early in Race Two ruled Reisulis out of the running, however, thanks to his strong start to the season, which includes three race wins, he now leads the EMX250 championship after three rounds with a comfortable 16-point advantage.

Both the EMX125 and EMX250 championships continue next weekend alongside the MXGP of Switzerland. The event marks the fifth round of the season for the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team and the fourth for the VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team.