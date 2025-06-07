Marc Márquez and Ducati Lenovo Team dominate MotorLand Aragón

Alex Márquez is second aboard the Desmosedici GP machine of the Gresini Racing Team

The Ducati Lenovo Team wrapped up the opening day of action at MotorLand Aragón — the venue for the eighth Grand Prix of the season — with both riders inside the top ten. Marc Márquez topped both sessions, while Francesco Bagnaia ended Practice in ninth place.

Marc, who had already broken the 1’47secs barrier in Free Practice 1, continued to improve his lap times in the afternoon, with only his brother Alex able to close the gap in the final minutes. Bagnaia made progress in the latter stages of Practice to also secure a direct seed to Q2.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will resume action tomorrow at 10:10 local time (GMT +2) with Free Practice 2, followed by Q2 (11:15) and the 11-lap, eighth Sprint of the 2025 season, which will get underway at 15:00.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“The goal was to get a good start to this GP. This is a track where I normally feel comfortable and it looks like things haven’t changed this year. In any case, we had a good rhythm and did a great job in the time attack, so let’s see if we can keep the same level. Across the two sessions, the gaps have narrowed down, and I expect more of the same tomorrow. The goal is to qualify in the top two also because the inside part of the straight is quite dirty, which could represent an issue at the start.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th

“We managed to finish in the top ten, which was our goal. Race pace wise, we can battle for the podium and I felt good. In the time attack, after putting the fresh soft tyre at the rear, which was working well, I experienced a lack of confidence at the front, which was tucking a lot and cost me some speed. Thanks to the direct seed to Q2, we’ll have time to tackle this matter: the bike is moving a lot at the moment, and I cannot be as effective as I’d like and end up losing a lot of time in the second sector.”