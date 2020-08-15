Michael Mosiman still recovering after AMA Pro Motocross Championship crash

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team announced today that rising 250MX star Michael Mosiman will miss the first three rounds of the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he continues to recover from complications suffered during a practice crash four weeks ago.

The team also announced that Stilez Robertson, recently-crowned AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award winner, will make his professional debut in the 250MX class this Saturday at the legendary Loretta Lynn Ranch. Robertson is set to compete in the first three rounds of the series as Mosiman’s condition is further re-evaluated.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stephen Westfall: “It’s unfortunate that Michael has to sit out for at least the first three rounds, as he was riding very well prior to his practice crash. We will re- evaluate the situation in a couple weeks but in the meantime, Stilez will get a chance at showcasing his skills against the top 250 riders in the nation. We’re really looking forward to having the team back at the races.”

Round 1 of the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday, August 15 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.