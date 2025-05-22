Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Riders Fired Up for French Grand Prix

Following a weekend of improvement at the MXGP of Spain in Lugo, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are focused on reaching the podium at the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Ernee, France, this weekend. The MXGP of France marks the start of an intense run of three-race back-to-back rounds and is especially significant for Yamaha’s French riders—Maxime Renaux, Thibault Benistant, and Mano Faure—who will benefit from the support of the home crowd.

After a much-needed weekend off to recover from a series of injuries, Renaux looks forward to racing on home soil. Having celebrated his 25th birthday in the weekend off, the Frenchman is in good spirits and is looking forward to racing at Ernee—a track at which he won the 2023 Motocross of Nations with Team France. This marks the first time since his first injury in March that he has been able to train ‘hard’ and return to riding between rounds, which has him approaching this weekend’s Grand Prix with renewed confidence.

Calvin Vlaanderen is also in high spirits after showcasing his speed and aggression with some laps led and a solid second place finish in the final race at the MXGP of Spain. He has been feeling confident on his YZ450FM and is determined to build on this momentum as he prepares for the upcoming triple-header.

At the same time, Jago Geerts arrives aiming to carry the momentum from his recent MXGP-class Qualifying Race win in Lugo. Following a solid third-place finish at the Dutch Masters in Markelo, the Netherlands, on Sunday, Geerts is determined to be inside the top-10 at the French Grand Prix. With a history of strong performances on French soil, including a podium finish in Ernee in MX2, the ‘93’ knows the circuit suits his style well and is ready to give it his all this weekend.

Adding to the excitement in Ernee, Thibault Benistant looks forward to racing in front of his home fans. The 22-year-old French star thrives on home soil, and rates Ernee one of his favourite tracks. Fueled by the support of his family, friends and fans, the stylish number 9 is determined to show the nation what he has got and hopes to uncork a bottle of podium champagne on Sunday.

At the same time, Rick Elzinga has opted for an extra weekend of recovery as he heals from a broken finger. Despite this setback, he remains optimistic, as he enjoys racing at Ernee and is looking forward to making a strong comeback. Meanwhile, Karlis Reisulis is prepared to tackle the MXGP of France. Although he may not be very familiar with the track, he values his previous experience racing at Ernee during the 2023 Motocross of Nations with Team Latvia. With a positive mindset, the hungry number 47 aims to put in a strong ride.

Strengthening Yamaha’s presence at the French Grand Prix, both of Yamaha Motor Europe’s French-based EMX teams will be in action. The VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team is back at full strength with the return of Ivano van Erp, who will join his teammate, EMX250 Championship leader Janis Reisulis, on the starting gate for the seventh round of the series. J.Reisulis currently leads the championship by 26 points, after securing his sixth race win and third 1-1 victory in Spain.

Meanwhile, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s own French prodigy, Mano Faure, will line up for the seventh round fresh off the top step of the podium in Portugal. With two race wins and three round victories under his belt, Faure is building momentum and looking to continue his upward trajectory this weekend. As are his teammates, Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets, both of whom have reached the podium this year and are eager to build on their successes.

Maxime Renaux

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 259-points

“My weekend off was good. I trained hard physically, both on and off the bike, which was really nice because it has been a long time since I have been able to. I’m looking forward to Ernee, it’s a nice track and I have nice memories, especially winning MXoN in 2023! So, I look forward to making some more nice memories this weekend & racing in front of my home crowd, the French fans.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 201-points

“The weekend off was nice; I enjoyed it at home and spent some quality time with friends and family. I’m feeling good on the bike over the last couple of weeks, so my goal is to keep the momentum going and enjoy both the riding and racing. My only memory of the track is racing the MXoN there a couple of years ago.”

Jago Geerts

14th MXGP Championship Standings, 125-points

“I took a bit of rest last week, and on Sunday I raced the Dutch Masters in Markelo. It was good preparation for Ernee. I’m feeling good for this weekend; I like the track in Ernee, and the atmosphere is always special there. I’ve always done quite well there in the past, with a few podiums and good races, so the track suits me well.”

Thibault Benistant

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 271-points

“I had a nice weekend. I did a half marathon to challenge myself. Even though it was a race, I just did it at an easy pace, so I didn’t destroy myself for training this week and racing this weekend. I always love racing in France and on French tracks, but especially Ernee, it is one of my favourite tracks in the world. I think they have made some changes to the track, which is nice.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 164-points

“I had a good weekend off, chilling at home. My feeling going into Ernee is good. I like the track, I won a round in EMX there, so I am looking forward to it. The French fans are also cool to ride in front of, so the atmosphere is always good. As for my finger, it’s still attached. Still a bit bothersome, but it is what it is.”

Karlis Reisulis

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 138-points

“My weekend off was good; I was training at home, which was cool. I like Ernee, it’s a nice track, and I really hope we have a great GP there this weekend. I don’t know the track really well, but I race there at the Motocross of Nations, and it was nice.”