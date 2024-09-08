Moto3 distinction again with top five for Veijer and Husqvarna in San Marino

The arrival of the San Marino Grand Prix meant the annual trip to Misano and the east coast of the Italian mainland for a late summer appointment. MotoGP has been circulating the flat and grippy asphalt a short distance from Rimini since 2007 but the first GP at the venue took place in 1980. Passion runs high for motorcycle racing in this region of Europe and the world championship barely eased off the throttle in the wake of the Aragon fixture the previous weekend.

The first two days of round 13 of 20 were fantastically hot and sunny. On Saturday Collin Veijer was vying for Pole Position and reeling off best lap-times on his Husqvarna FR 250 GP until a slip through Turn 2 late into the session. The crash meant he could not make a final run for P1 but his effort until that point was good enough for 5th, the second row and was a marginal 0.5 of a second away from Pole. Tatsuki Suzuki couldn’t find a rhythm to enter Q2 and started from 23rd on the grid.

Sunday delivered another hot climate but with cloudier skies and the outside chance of showers. Thankfully the 20-lap Moto3 race was run in dry conditions around the 4.2km course. Veijer latched onto the second group once he recovered from a tricky start and Suzuki made decent ground to find his way up into the top ten and his teammate’s rear wheel. Veijer made progress as the front quintet swapping positions in almost every corner. The Dutchman was able to push all the way to the flag and was rewarded with 5th. Suzuki’s decent work rate delivered 8th, and his best points haul since round three. Young rookie Jakob Rosenthaler completed his second Moto3 Grand Prix on the FR 250 GP and left San Marino with 19th and more experience at the highest level.

Veijer is 4th (tied with 3rd) in the world championship table. He has 173 points and trails leader David Alonso by 73. Suzuki is 12th and the team are 3rd from 13 in the list. MotoGP will disperse for a free weekend before returning to San Marino. This time for the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna and the final European fixture before the series embarks on a trek through the pan pacific during October.



Collin Veijer, 5th: “A difficult race but finishing P5 is OK. We are fighting every race for good points and I think it was OK today. I had to close a two-second gap, and to finish in the front group is fine today but for sure we need to improve for the next race.”

Tatsuki Suzuki, 8th: “I think it was a really positive race: P23 to P8. For sure it was not easy but after the disappointment of qualifying yesterday we had nothing to lose. We just needed to be focused as we passed the riders. It was a shame on the last few laps as another rider with me crashed and I lost a second to the front group. I then decided to bring home P8. Anyway, things went well so let’s see if we can do better at the next race.”

Darryn Binder/Senna Agius posted the best results of the Grand Prix for the team in Moto2™. The intensity of the intermediate class was set at a high level from the first practice sessions of the Grand Prix. Binder ranked 21st on Friday but was just 0.8 of a second from the fastest lap. Both the South African and the Australian went into Q1 for Saturday’s qualification. Agius made the cut to Q2 and notched the 16th best lap: just 0.8 from Pole. Binder took to the grid in 25th.

The race on Sunday lasted for 22 laps and both riders engaged in their own respective battles for maximum points. Darryn rode well to move up to the top ten and join Senna. The pair tussled on track and the duel was won by Binder for P10 as Agius followed less than one second behind.

Darryn Binder, 10th: “Happy to keep the top ten streak alive, that’s the fourth race in a row now. Starting from 25th was definitely not ideal and made the race really long and difficult bit I had good rhythm and pace and picked off riders as I went on. When we come back in a week’s time it will be full-focus on a good grid spot. That will be my goal because I know I have the sped for the rest.”

Senna Agius, 11th: “Internally something to celebrate today but better positions are slipping away from me in the middle of the race and I need to work out the bike and the grip. I could eventually run the lap-times I wanted towards the end so it’s a bit strange. We need to work and analyse, and I need to do Saturdays better. 11th is still not all that bad and I’m already excited to come back here and have another go.”

Results Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix

1. Angel Piqueras (ESP) Honda 34:02.766, 2. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +0.035, 3. Ivan Ortola (ESP) KTM +0.226, 5. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +0.491, 7. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO +0.596, 8. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna +3.756, 12. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS +8.400, 18. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) KTM +32.041, 19. Jacob Rosenthaler (AUT) Husqvarna +32.138, 22. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +43.960, DNF. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP) KTM

World Championship standings Moto3

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO, 246 points, 2. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS, 176 , 3. Ivan Ortola (ESP) KTM, 173, 4. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna, 173, 6. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), KTM, 99, 12. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna, 58, 15. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS, 50, 16. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO, 42, 22. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) KTM, 11

Results Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix

1. Ai Ogura (JPN) 35:26.583, 2. Aron Canet (ESP) +0.609, 3. Tony Arbolino (ITA) +4.639, 5. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO +10.863, 10. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna +16.032, 11. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna +16.634, 19. Deniz Öncü (TUR) KTM +26.807, 21. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO +30.171, DNF. Celestino Vietti (ITA) KTM

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Ai Ogura (JPN), 175 points, 2. Sergio Garcia (ESP), 166, 3. Joe Roberts (USA), 133, 5. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO, 130, 9. Celestino Vietti (ITA) KTM, 102, 15. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna, 38 , 16. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna, 38, 19. Deniz Öncü (TUR) KTM, 27, 21. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO, 25