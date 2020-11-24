Motocross, Enduro and Supermoto World Champions in MXGP, MX2, WMX, Enduro GP and S1GP

In the recent concluded Motocross, Enduro and Supermoto World Championships 2020, there was always and only one name sticking with the titled riders: Vertex Pistons.
VP Italy, famous Italian manufacturer of Vertex Pistons, continues year by year to consolidate its strong reputation by supplying the titled riders of the off-road world championships.
More than 20 world titles won in 2020 racing season have been awarded to riders and factories which have relied on Vertex Pistons technology for their engines tuning.
In motocross Vertex Pistons was on the top in all categories starting with the premier class MXGP where, for the second consecutive year, the supported Tim Gajser of the Honda Racing Corporation factory team became world champion and Jeremy Seewer vice-champion.
In MX2 Vertex Pistons crowned the podium with the 2nd place of Jago Geerts and the 3rd of Renaux Maxime, taking also the manufactures world title with the Yamaha factory.
In Women’s Motocross World Championship Vertex Pistons obtained a 2nd place supporting Nancy Van De Ven, who ended the season on equal points with the 2020 champion.
But is in the Enduro World Championships that Vertex Pistons literally broke through winning 18 world titles. In particular, they took the entire podium in the Enduro GP, Enduro 1, Enduro 2, Enduro Junior and Enduro Junior 1 classes, the victory in Enduro 3 and the first two places in Enduro Junior 2.
And that’s not all, Vertex Pistons in the Supermoto World Championship won the world title with Thomas Chareyre riding a TM Racing factory bike and in Go-kart World Championships achieved the world titles in the KZ class together TM Racing factory and in the OK and OKJ classes with the Vortex factory.
2020 was an awesome year for Vertex Pistons, counter-proof of the high technological level achieved by the pistons produced in Reggio Emilia.
“We are truly proud of what achieved in the 2020 racing season – said Loris Iotti, CEO of Vertex Pistons – a year where, despite all the difficulties and constraints given by Covid-19 pandemic, our technicians continued to operate near the racing teams, providing them with the excellent level of support ever”.
2020 VERTEX PISTONS TITLES
ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Enduro GP
World Champion – Steve Holcombe – Team Beta Factory Enduro
2nd Bradley Freeman – Team Beta Factory Enduro
3rd Andrea Verona – TM Racing Factory
Enduro 1
World Champion – Andrea Verona – Tm Racing Factory
2nd Thomas Oldrati – Honda RedMoto World Enduro Team
3rd Antonie Magain – Sherco Racing Factory
Enduro 2
World Champion – Steve Holcombe – Team Beta Factory Enduro
2nd Loic Larrieu – TM Racing Factory
3rd Daniel McCanney – Honda RedMoto World Enduro Team
Enduro 3
World Champion – Bradley Freeman – Team Beta Factory Enduro
Enduro Junior
World Champion – Hamish MacDonald – Sherco Racing Factory
2nd Theo Epinasse – Sherco Racing Factory
3rd Roni Kytonein – Honda RedMoto World Enduro Team
Enduro Junior 1
World Champion – Roni Kytonein – Honda RedMoto World Enduro Team
2nd Ruy Barbosa – Jolly Racing – Jet Zanardo Husqvarna
3rd Bruno Crivilin – S2 MotorSport Honda RedMoto
Enduro Junior 2
World Champion – Hamish MacDonald – Sherco Racing Factory
2nd Theo Epinasse – Sherco Racing Factory
MX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
MXGP
World Champion – Tim Gajser – Honda HRC
2nd Jeremy Seewer – Monster Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP
4th Romain Febvre – KRT Monster Kawasaki Racing Team
5th Gautier Paulin – Monster Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP
MX2
2nd Jago Geerts – Monster Yamaha Factory Racing MX2
3rd Renaux Maxime – SM Action Mc Migliori
MX2 Manufactures
World Champion – Yamaha factory
WMX
2nd Nancy Van De Ven – Yamaha Ghidinelli Racing
SUPERMOTO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
S1GP
World Champion – Thomas Chareyre – TM Racing
GO-KART WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class KZ Factories
World Champion – TM Racing factory
Class OK – OKJ Factories
World Champion – Vortex factory