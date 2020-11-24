Motocross, Enduro and Supermoto World Champions in MXGP, MX2, WMX, Enduro GP and S1GP

In the recent concluded Motocross, Enduro and Supermoto World Championships 2020, there was always and only one name sticking with the titled riders: Vertex Pistons.

VP Italy, famous Italian manufacturer of Vertex Pistons, continues year by year to consolidate its strong reputation by supplying the titled riders of the off-road world championships.

More than 20 world titles won in 2020 racing season have been awarded to riders and factories which have relied on Vertex Pistons technology for their engines tuning.

In motocross Vertex Pistons was on the top in all categories starting with the premier class MXGP where, for the second consecutive year, the supported Tim Gajser of the Honda Racing Corporation factory team became world champion and Jeremy Seewer vice-champion.

In MX2 Vertex Pistons crowned the podium with the 2nd place of Jago Geerts and the 3rd of Renaux Maxime, taking also the manufactures world title with the Yamaha factory.

In Women’s Motocross World Championship Vertex Pistons obtained a 2nd place supporting Nancy Van De Ven, who ended the season on equal points with the 2020 champion.

But is in the Enduro World Championships that Vertex Pistons literally broke through winning 18 world titles. In particular, they took the entire podium in the Enduro GP, Enduro 1, Enduro 2, Enduro Junior and Enduro Junior 1 classes, the victory in Enduro 3 and the first two places in Enduro Junior 2.

And that’s not all, Vertex Pistons in the Supermoto World Championship won the world title with Thomas Chareyre riding a TM Racing factory bike and in Go-kart World Championships achieved the world titles in the KZ class together TM Racing factory and in the OK and OKJ classes with the Vortex factory.

2020 was an awesome year for Vertex Pistons, counter-proof of the high technological level achieved by the pistons produced in Reggio Emilia.

“We are truly proud of what achieved in the 2020 racing season – said Loris Iotti, CEO of Vertex Pistons – a year where, despite all the difficulties and constraints given by Covid-19 pandemic, our technicians continued to operate near the racing teams, providing them with the excellent level of support ever”.

2020 VERTEX PISTONS TITLES

ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Enduro GP

World Champion – Steve Holcombe – Team Beta Factory Enduro

2nd Bradley Freeman – Team Beta Factory Enduro

3rd Andrea Verona – TM Racing Factory

Enduro 1

World Champion – Andrea Verona – Tm Racing Factory

2nd Thomas Oldrati – Honda RedMoto World Enduro Team

3rd Antonie Magain – Sherco Racing Factory

Enduro 2

World Champion – Steve Holcombe – Team Beta Factory Enduro

2nd Loic Larrieu – TM Racing Factory

3rd Daniel McCanney – Honda RedMoto World Enduro Team

Enduro 3

World Champion – Bradley Freeman – Team Beta Factory Enduro

Enduro Junior

World Champion – Hamish MacDonald – Sherco Racing Factory

2nd Theo Epinasse – Sherco Racing Factory

3rd Roni Kytonein – Honda RedMoto World Enduro Team

Enduro Junior 1

World Champion – Roni Kytonein – Honda RedMoto World Enduro Team

2nd Ruy Barbosa – Jolly Racing – Jet Zanardo Husqvarna

3rd Bruno Crivilin – S2 MotorSport Honda RedMoto

Enduro Junior 2

World Champion – Hamish MacDonald – Sherco Racing Factory

2nd Theo Epinasse – Sherco Racing Factory

MX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

MXGP

World Champion – Tim Gajser – Honda HRC

2nd Jeremy Seewer – Monster Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP

4th Romain Febvre – KRT Monster Kawasaki Racing Team

5th Gautier Paulin – Monster Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP

MX2

2nd Jago Geerts – Monster Yamaha Factory Racing MX2

3rd Renaux Maxime – SM Action Mc Migliori

MX2 Manufactures

World Champion – Yamaha factory

WMX

2nd Nancy Van De Ven – Yamaha Ghidinelli Racing

SUPERMOTO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

S1GP

World Champion – Thomas Chareyre – TM Racing

GO-KART WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class KZ Factories

World Champion – TM Racing factory

Class OK – OKJ Factories

World Champion – Vortex factory