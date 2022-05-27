MOTOGP ESPORTS IS PRIMED FOR SIXTH EDITION 2022

In 2021 Brad Binder used his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 to equal the highest ever top speed recorded in MotoGP with 362.4kmph along the Mugello straight. Some of the ‘virtual’ machines will be speeding along at a fierce rate as well, thanks to Milestone’s officially licensed 2022 title and a four-week ‘qualifier’ period of challenges that have narrowed the best 24 gamers in the world for the new championship.

The 12 MotoGP teams have selected their ‘racers’ from the list and KTM are confiding in their 2021 representatives once more: Britain’s Jack Hammersley for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Italian Matteo Mazzucchelli for Tech3 KTM Factory Racing.

Mugello is the round one of five in the ‘Global Series’ which is televised and broadcast by the series promoters Dorna. The following three events take place off-site and remotely on July 1st, August 26th and September 23rd before the Grand Finale at the Circuito Ricardo Tormo on November 4th and the actual MotoGP curtain-closer.

The Mugello opener can be watched LIVE across MotoGP’s media network and will be shown today (Friday 27th May) at 19.00 GMT+2. Click here to access the MotoGP eSport website.

MotoGP eSports has been growing in size and interest. The competition’s video content garnered 16 million views in 2020 and had over 2.5 million engagements. In 2021 those figures rose to 23 million for video views and 2.7 million for interaction with 50% of the users aged between 13-24. The highest number of video hits for a single round stood at more than 5 million.