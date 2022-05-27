2022 edition of the Motor Awards best bike winner

MV AGUSTA WINS BEST NAKED AT SPANISH MOTOR AWARDS

On May 19th, during the gala event of the 8th edition of the Motor Awards in Madrid, the Brutale 1000 RR from Schiranna was presented with the “best naked bike” title

Varese, May 27 2022 – MV Agusta is glad to announce that its 4 cylinder Brutale 1000 RR model was voted best naked bike at the 2022 edition of the Motor Awards, organised by Spanish motoring portals cochest and motos to recognise the best models of cars and motorcycles as voted by their vast internet audience. The results of the online voting, with nearly 170.000 participants, were announced during a gala event held on May 19th at Madrid’s Espacio Ventas.

The Brutale 1000 RR is one of the brand’s latest additions to the successful Brutale range, and one of its best examples of the perfect balance between leading-edge technology, world-class engineering and Italian inimitable design.

Xavier Pros, Head of Iberia & Latam, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. commented: “We are delighted by the news of this important award, which recognises our ongoing efforts in designing and building extraordinary motorcycles that markets across the world continue to appreciate. We would like to thank all those passionate bike enthusiasts who voted for us through the motos.net portal as well as our Spanish loyal fans. Happy rides to all them!”