Multi-year contract extension with 2023 FIM Enduro1 World Champion Josep Garcia

After joining the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in 2017, Garcia has delivered season after season of exceptional performances, including numerous EnduroGP race wins and three world championship titles (Enduro2 in 2017 and 2021, and Enduro1 in 2023).

Josep has also claimed back-to-back overall individual wins at the iconic International Six Days Enduro. His standout ISDE win in Italy during the 2021 event was then backed up in 2022, where he took the overall solo honors in France. Soon to be traveling to Argentina for the 2023 ISDE, the Red Bull KTM star will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins while racing for the Spanish World Trophy team.

Looking ahead to the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship, Garcia and the team’s focus is firmly fixed on the EnduroGP class title as well as the E1 category, where Josep will once again ride a KTM 250 EXC-F.

Josep Garcia: “I’m really happy and proud to announce that I will be staying with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing family. It has been a long journey with them – since I was a kid my dream was to be in this team, so it’s great that it’s continuing. I think we make an incredible team, achieving huge goals together such as our three world championships, two overall Six Days wins, and we’ve got many Spanish enduro titles too. We have a strong relationship and I’ve been with the team since 2017, so I’m truly proud to continue with this family. We will keep giving it everything for the next three seasons.”

Fabio Farioli – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to continue working with Josep. No one in the paddock works harder to achieve their goals and Josep has shown incredible spirit over the course of this season to come back from injury to win the Enduro1 title. He’s a real team player and I’m looking forward to working with him into the future and hopefully winning even more world championships together.”