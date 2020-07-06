MV Agusta announces partnership with MotoNovo

MV AGUSTA ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MOTONOVO FINANCE

The collaboration with the top UK motor finance company will help customers fund their bikes

Varese, July 3, 2020 – MV Agusta is announcing its partnership with MotoNovo Finance, one of the UK’s leading motor finance companies, as part of its sales strategy for the British market. The intent is to make MV Agusta models even more accessible to UK customers.

The history of eminently Italian MV Agusta is intimately tied to the UK, thanks to the celebrated partnerships with the likes of British racing legends Leslie Graham, Mike Hailwood, John Surtees and Phil Read, who dominated the world’s racetracks for years. The brand has a strong fan-base of motorcycling enthusiasts in the country, and this move has the objective of making it easier for younger-generation bikers in the UK to make their dream come true and purchase their first MV Agusta motorcycle.

“The UK market is becoming increasingly relevant to our expansion strategy” said Raffaele Giusta, Global Sales Director, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “We are thrilled about this partnership with MotoNovo Finance, which will help broaden our customer base in the country by making our motorcycles even more attractive and easier to purchase.”

MotoNovo Finance is one of the UK’s fastest growing independent finance companies and has been in the motor industry for over 40 years, delivering a range of innovative and quality products and services to thousands of customers every week, helping them to fund their next car, van or motorcycle.

The PCP Finance offer is available through participating FCA-authorised MV Agusta dealers in the UK.