MXGP Castilla La Mancha

After days of heavy rain, the weather in the Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha offers a few hours of calm to the MXGP paddock, allowing, despite critical conditions, the two practice sessions and the qualifying race to take place. On the deeply marked and muddy track that hosts the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini qualify with the eighth and eighteenth times respectively at the end of the timed practice session.

Deep ruts and squared bumps did not prevent the Italian rider from completing a solid qualifying moto in a comeback, after a chaotic start due to the mud and finished in eleventh position with a top ten race pace. The quali moto was more complicated for the Swiss who, after an excellent start, reached the end of the starting straight with his Desmo450 MX in the leading group but had to deal with the treacherous mud of the first corner, from which he came out around fifteenth position. A contact with a lapped rider who cut him off halfway through the race, put him to eighteenth place under the checkered flag.