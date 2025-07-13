MXGP of Finland: De Wolf dominates as Everts is sidelined at round 13 rollercoaster

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing experienced a weekend of extremes at round thirteen of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, as Kay de Wolf delivered a sensational clean sweep in the MX2 class at the all-new KymiRing circuit in Finland – while teammate Liam Everts was ruled out of action following a heavy crash in Saturday’s qualifying race.

For de Wolf, the weekend marked a statement of intent. After a difficult run of form across the past month, the Dutch rider arrived in Finland refocused and rejuvenated. During the two-week break following the MXGP of Great Britain, he doubled down on training and preparation – determined to turn the tide. The results spoke for themselves. Across three races, the reigning MX2 champion was untouchable, claiming a perfect 1-1-1 scorecard and the maximum 60 points on offer.

Located in southern Finland, the new KymiRing track made its MXGP debut with a challenging 1620-metre layout carved through gravelly, variable-depth sand. Hot and humid weather followed a huge overnight storm into Sunday, transforming the brand-new venue into a technical and physically demanding test for even the most seasoned sand specialists.

Saturday’s qualifying began positively for both riders, with Everts showing blistering pace from the outset – leading the session and looking settled on the soft terrain. But disaster struck on lap seven, when the Belgian suffered a heavy crash through the wave section while running out front. Thrown over the bars, he managed to remount and return to the paddock under his own power, but later medical checks revealed a sacral fracture. Everts was withdrawn from competition on Saturday evening and has since returned home for further evaluation.

Meanwhile, de Wolf powered to victory in the qualifying race – his second of the season – setting the tone for what would become a career-highlight performance on Sunday.

In race one, he slipped to sixth briefly at the start but was up to third by the end of lap one. By lap four, he’d picked off both Benistant and Adamo with clinical precision, and once into the lead, never looked back. His smooth, flowing riding style – a hallmark of his natural sand racing ability – proved perfectly suited to the shifting KymiRing surface. De Wolf controlled the race from the front, maintaining calm under pressure and extending his lead lap after lap. He eventually crossed the line more than eight seconds clear.

Race two showcased more of the same. Despite another tough launch, de Wolf wasted no time slicing through the field – moving from outside the top five to the lead in just eleven laps. His pace was relentless, his corner speed effortless, and his bike craft on point. Once out front, he pulled away at will – stretching a commanding 11-second lead before the flag.

With one win on Saturday and two on Sunday, de Wolf completed the perfect weekend – securing his fourth Grand Prix victory of the season, twelfth career GP win, and 35th career podium. While Liam Everts’ early exit was a bitter blow for the team, his pace prior to the crash was a reminder of his growing strength and confidence – and all at Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing wish him a speedy and full recovery.

Next up, is the MXGP of the Czech Republic at Loket on the 27th July.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “It’s great to be back on the top step – that was the goal this weekend: to take 60 points from the round after the break. After Matterley, we sat down and made a plan – I skipped my holiday and went straight back to work. I think I managed my rhythm really well this weekend. Together with the team, we stuck to the plan and did exactly what we needed to do: go 1-1-1. All the hard work paid off – I couldn’t have done it without this team. My mechanics drove hours and hours so I could get in the right training over the last two weeks. My family, my girlfriend – everyone behind me – they’ve all put in so much. This one feels emotional. To deliver this result after everything we put into it… it means a lot.”

#72 – Liam Everts: “It’s frustrating, of course, especially because I felt great on the bike and was leading the race when it happened. But this is part of the sport. I’ve had checks and confirmed it’s a sacral fracture, so I’m heading home now to rest and begin the recovery process. Thanks to the team and everyone for the support – we’ll be back.”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Thirteen:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 50pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 42pts; 3. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 40pts; 5. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 31pts; 19. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 0pts;

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:13.030; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:16.733; 3. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 35:23.143; 4. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:38.818; 6. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 36:02.006; DNS. Liam Everts (Husqvarna)

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:45.532; 2. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34:54.272; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:03.337; 5. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 35:24.118; DNS. Liam Everts (Husqvarna)

MX2 – Standings:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 613pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 570pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 565pts; 4. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 482pts; 5. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 464pts; 33. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;