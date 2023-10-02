“Z” is the new letter for Victory with the new 2024 Kawasaki’s: Legendary Z Domination line of new Ninja ZX’s, Z900’s, Z900SE’s, Z400’s and never before seen 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e1 and 2024 Kawasaki Z e1 electric bikes! Stand up, Rev it up and paint the town “Z”. The new Z900SE is a personal favorite (along with the Z650RS but that hasn’t been released yet) as it’s powerful, classic and to me, represents the sprit of a Z Victory over the competition.

The new 2024 Ninja ZE-1 and Ninja E1 bikes are revolutionary for Kawasaki, featuring an innovative e-boost function, select your own adrenaline level and leave zero emissions in your wake and a price that won’t break the bank. Initially released in Europe with competitive pricing of £8,299, with specifications and pricing in the US and Canada to be announced soon. Embrace the electrified revolution and charge your everyday with Kawasaki.

As always Kawasaki Ninja’s from the smallest 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR to the largest 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR model released are technologically powerful sportbikes, well respected on any street. The Ninja ZX-4RR would even make a great first bike for riders that are looking for that type of riding style.

With dozens of new 2024 Kawasaki I hope you enjoy Total Motorcycle’s 2023 and 2024 Kawasaki Motorcycle Model Guides, not only the best in the business but also with the ultra-rare advantage of being 100% free!

2024 KAWASAKI NINJA®­­ ZX™-10R AND Z900 MOTORCYCLE LINEUPS

Kawasaki is pleased to announce the return of two exciting models to its 2024 motorcycle lineup with the Ninja® ZX™-10R and Z900. The Ninja® ZX™-10R and eye-catching Ninja® ZX™-10R KRT Edition supersport will be available in both ABS and non-ABS versions. The Z900 ABS supernaked sportbike can be found in two color variations followed by the 2024 Z900 SE ABS.

KAWASAKI NINJA® ZX™-10R

The Kawasaki Ninja® ZX™-10R supersport continues to set the bar high in the pinnacle of road racing around the globe with unmatched success on the racetrack, including carrying Kawasaki to seven FIM Superbike World Championships (WorldSBK) since 2013. The Ninja ZX-10R has a 998cc in-line four-cylinder, 16-valve engine that balances power with manageability and its paired with the latest and most advanced electronics such as Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Bosch IMU, Sport-Kawasaki TRaction Control (S-KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Öhlins Electronic Steering Damper and Power Modes.

An aluminum twin-spar frame, Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF), and horizontal back-link rear suspension with a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) shock have been developed with technology straight from Kawasaki’s World Superbike factory racers and contribute to the Ninja ZX-10R’s cornering performance and light handling. The high-grade TFT (thin film transistor) color instrumentation with smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP* and electronic cruise control further add to the high-grade appearance and convenience. The next-generation bodywork and styling with integrated winglets were designed with aerodynamic performance in mind and offer improved drag resistance and an increase in downforce, while its recently introduced air-cooled oil cooler increases cooling and boosts engine performance.

The 2024 Ninja ZX-10R is available in the Metallic Flat Spark Black / Ebony colorway while the Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition features exclusive Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) graphics with both made available as ABS and non-ABS models.

KAWASAKI Z900 ABS

The 2024 Z900 ABS naked sportbike features a host of advanced features and epitomizes Kawasaki’s belief of what the ideal supernaked should be. At 948cc with an ultra-lightweight chassis, every ride is met with exceptional power, responsiveness and excitement. The Z900 ABS features a 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, trellis frame, Sugomi™-inspired Z styling, Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), Power Mode and Integrated Riding Modes selection, Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP*, TFT Color Instrumentation, LED headlamp, position lamp & license plate lamp, and Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2 Tires.

KAWASAKI Z900 SE ABS

The Kawasaki Z900 SE ABS supernaked channels many of the same great features found on its Z900 brethren. Additional features unique to the 2024 Z900 SE ABS include an upgraded Brembo front brake package, a large-diameter inverted fork with added compression damping adjustability, and an Öhlins S46 rear shock with remote preload adjuster. Together, these premium upgrades deliver improved handling, performance, and excitement in addition to the iconic eye-catching styling that makes this supernaked motorcycle stand out from the crowd.

*RIDEOLOGY THE APP is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.

Introducing the 2024 Kawasaki Z e1…

Delight in the simplicity of your daily commute with Kawasaki’s 2024 pure EV motorcycles – the future-forward Ninja e1 and the versatile Z e-1. The power to race your day comes from a robust 9 kW max brushless electric motor, fueled by two removable lithium-ion batteries packing an impressive range of up to 72 km. With the innovative e-boost function, select your own adrenaline level and leave zero emissions in your wake. The robust disc brakes equipped with ABS provide confident handling, and don’t forget the regenerative braking system, efficiently extending your range. The meticulously designed trellis frame and relaxed ergonomics further ensure optimum comfort. Find ease in maneuvering with the unique walk mode featuring a handy reverse function. The stunning TFT instrumentation completes the package. All this excitement is packaged within a neat curb weight of just 140 kg, and recharges completely in a measly 3.7 hours. Initially released in Europe with competitive pricing of £8,299, with specifications and pricing in the US and Canada to be announced soon. Embrace the electrified revolution and charge your everyday with Kawasaki – the leaders in EV motorcycle innovation.

Introducing the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e1…

Kawasaki’s first EV motorcycle.

Finding pleasure in your daily commute. Kawasaki offers electrified excitement with its new pure EV motorcycles. Charge your day with Z e-1 / Ninja e-1.

Confident Handling

Although the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are primarily commuter models, Kawasaki engineers worked hard to ensure that they offered the riding excitement for which Kawasaki motorcycles are famous. A carefully crafted balance of confident handling and light manoeuvrability will have even new riders looking forward to their daily commute.

e-boost Function

With e-boost, riders can access increased power for approximately 15 seconds. When activated, acceleration is stronger and top speed is increased: 64 km/h >> 75 km/h (ECO), 88 km/h >> 99 km/h* (ROAD). [62 km/h >> 72 km/h (ECO), 85 km/h >> 99 km/h* km/h (ROAD) for Z e-1]

*EUR spec: Top speed limited to 99 km/h in Europe.

Electric Power

Kawasaki’s first roadgoing EVs are powered by a compact brushless electric motor offering strong off-the-line acceleration and lowend response. Rider-selectable power levels contribute to rider confidence, while unique EV features like e-boost and WALK Mode add to the fun experience. The rider-friendly electric motor is also clean and quiet.

2024 KAWASAKI NINJA® ZX™-6R MOTORCYCLE SUPERSPORT OBSESSION

The Kawasaki Ninja® ZX™-6R “636” motorcycle remains a staple in the Ninja® ZX™ supersport lineup, and for 2024, it benefits from several performance and styling updates that push all boundaries with track-ready performance that prioritizes confident handling during high-performance sport riding.

Kawasaki’s Ninja® ZX™ supersport models have always been renowned for their circuit riding potential as well as their ability to provide the exhilaration desired for real-world riding. The Ninja ZX-6R continues to offer superior performance across the rev-range with its potent 636cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine and nimble handling thanks to its race-derived chassis that allows the rider to become one with the machine whether on the racetrack, navigating canyon roads, or cruising city streets.

The 2024 Ninja ZX-6R receives all-new styling that is inspired by the Ninja® ZX™-10R, yet retains its own distinct supersport identity. Its smooth, flowing styling was designed to turn heads and capture hearts. New compact LED headlights, an intricately layered front cowl, and a sporty windshield bring a new face to one of the most feared models in Kawasaki’s supersport lineup. Riders are greeted by a new 4.3” TFT color instrumentation as well as smartphone connectivity, integrated riding modes, and other enhanced features. The brake discs are now round, further contributing to the supersport image, while engine and exhaust updates enhance low-rpm.

KAWASAKI NINJA ZX-6R HIGHLIGHTS

NEW Updated 636cc in-line four-cylinder DOHC engine

ENGINE

NEW Cam profiles

2023 KAWASAKI NINJA® ZX™-4RR KRT EDITION MOTORCYCLE AWAKEN YOUR SUPERSPORT

Kawasaki is here to redefine the 400cc supersport category with the arrival of the all-new Ninja® ZX™-4RR KRT Edition motorcycle. This circuit-focused motorcycle combines real-world road enjoyment and track riding potential and provides the rider the satisfaction of being able to ride with confidence. The Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition is designed for the rider seeking a new exhilarating riding experience.

The Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition features a new, powerful 399cc in-line four-cylinder engine that produces music to the ears with its high-performance audible signal – helping it stand out from the competition. Thanks to its lightweight trellis frame, it is compact and nimble for exciting cornering performance. Dual front disc brakes and a high-performance Showa SFF-BP front fork as well as BFRC Lite rear shock have been fitted to ensure that the Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition breeds performance from the ground up.

The long list of impressive features doesn’t stop there as the Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition boasts numerous premium features that include a 4.3” TFT color instrumentation with smartphone connectivity, integrated riding modes that link Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) and Power Modes, dual-direction Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), and aggressive Ninja® ZX™ family styling that make it clear this is a high-performance supersport model from Kawasaki.

2023 NINJA ZX-4RR KRT EDITION HIGHLIGHTS:

NEW All-new 399cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four cylinder engine

NEW Dual-direction Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)