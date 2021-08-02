BMW Believes In One Thing Above All: Independence. New luxury 2022 BMW cruisers arrive today, be the first to see the new 2022 BMW R18, BMW R18B, BMW R18 Transcontinental and BMW R18 Classic. Nostalgic touring and supreme cruising with historic roots. The new and updated BMW R18’s available in a stripped down standard, bagger, luxury tourer and classic touring models. Beautiful styling, new infotainment experiences and superb short- and long-distance touring comfort and luxury – whether riding solo or two-up with baggage.

All four new luxury 2022 BMW cruisers represent a shift in BMW motorcycle model offerings by giving cruising riders ever-expanding choices that were not offered in the previous 20 years. If you are a BMW fan, a cruiser fan or a luxury bike fan then you deserve to check out the new 2022 BMW R18, BMW R18B, BMW R18 Transcontinental and BMW R18 Classic today.

BMW Motorrad is proud to announce two new models for the R 18 family – the 2022 BMW R 18 B “Bagger” and R 18 Transcontinental.

Special features of the new R 18 Transcontinental include: Front fairing with high windshield and wind deflectors. A cockpit with four round analog instruments and 10.25-inch TFT colour display, additional headlamp, Marshall sound system, engine protection bars, side cases, top case, seat heating, chrome trim and an engine finished in Silver metallic.

In contrast, the new R 18 B does without a top case and offers a lower windshield, a slimmer seat and a matte black metallic engine finish.

New Luxury 2022 BMW Cruisers – The new BMW R 18 Classic and the new BMW R 18: nostalgic touring and supreme cruising with historic roots.

Following the premiere of the new BMW R 18, BMW Motorrad now presents the second member of its new model series for the cruiser segment: the R 18 Classic on the 2022 BMW Motorcycle Guide. The new BMW R 18 Classic is a nostalgic touring bike that echoes the beginnings of the great touring cruiser models. While the R 18 is very purist in style, the R 18 Classic features a large windscreen, passenger seat, saddle bags, additional LED headlights and 16-inch front wheel.

The new BMW R 18 Classic and the BMW R 18 stand firmly in the tradition of historic BMW motorcycles. They borrow from famous models such as the BMW R 5 both technologically and visually, shifting the focus back onto the motorcycle essentials: purist, no-frills technology and the boxer engine as the epicentre of riding pleasure, combined with “good vibrations”. What is more, classic design is merged in the R 18 Classic and R 18 with clear-cut yet contemporary technology to create a fascinating overall concept – offering a riding experience that is as cultivated as it is emotional.

The most powerful BMW boxer engine of all time.

The heart of the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental is the 1,802 cc / 110 cubic inch 2-cylinder flat twin engine, the “Big Boxer”. With its impressive appearance and technical specifications, the new “Big Boxer” picks up where the traditional boxer engines left off.

Designed for maximum reliability and ease of maintenance, BMW boxer engines were synonymous with Munich and Berlin-Spandau built motorcycles for around 70 years – from the beginning of BMW Motorrad production in 1923 until the appearance of its air/oil-cooled successor. The OHV valve head along with separate engine and transmission housings means that the new engine has the same structural features that made the very first BMW Motorrad boxer so distinctive.

The New Luxury 2022 BMW Cruisers feature the 1,802-cc engine and is the largest boxer engine ever used in series production motorcycle. It features 107.1 mm bore and 100 mm stroke and an output of 91 hp at 4,750 rpm and 116 lb-ft. of torque at 3,000 rpm. More than 111 lb-ft. of torque is available from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm.

This ensures enormous pulling power and – in conjunction with a generously sized flywheel mass – exemplary smoothness. The maximum engine speed is 5,750 rpm and the idle is 950 rpm.

Air/oil cooling, vertically split engine housing and triple plain bearing crankcase.

The new air/oil cooled boxer features large finned cylinders and cylinder heads and weighs 244 pounds including gearbox and intake system. It has a vertically split aluminum engine housing.

In contrast to the classic air-cooled two-valve boxer engines from BMW Motorrad, the forged, heat-treated steel crankshaft of the “Big Boxer” has an additional main center bearing, which is necessary due to the large cylinder volume in order to prevent undesirable longitudinal vibrations of the crankshaft.

Like the crankshaft, the two I-shaft connecting rods are mounted on plain bearings and are likewise forged from quenched and tempered steel. They accommodate cast aluminum pistons with two compression rings and an oil control ring. The inner cylinder walls are coated with NiCaSil.

Lubricating and cooling is supplied by a wet sump lubrication system with a two-stage oil pump driven by the crankshaft via a sleeve chain.

Classic OHV valve train with modern four-valve technology and dual ignition.

Although the boxer engine powering the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental has four valves, dual ignition, a modern combustion chamber design, intake manifold injection and the BMS-O engine management system for the best possible torque and optimum fuel economy and emissions, it uses a classic OHV configuration – as was the practice on BMW boxer motors for almost 70 years.

When developing the valvetrain for the new engine, BMW Motorrad engineers were inspired by a very special historical BMW engine design – the 2-cylinder boxer engine of the R 5/R 51 (1936 – 1941) and R 51/2 (1950 – 1951), the latter having been the first post-war BMW boxer motorcycle. In contrast to other BMW OHV designs, this historical engine – highly valued by collectors – has two camshafts driven by the crankshaft via a sleeve-type chain.

The two camshafts are also positioned to the left and right above the crankshaft in the new boxer engine. The advantage of this “twin-camshaft boxer” is the shorter pushrods. This arrangement reduces the moving masses, decreases deflection and minimizes the linear expansion of the push rods. A generally stiffer valvetrain with improved control precision and higher speed stability is the result of this more elaborate design.

Fork rocker arm and manually adjustable valve clearance compensation via adjusting screws as in the traditional BMW boxer role model.

In the traditional BMW Motorrad boxer design, the two pushrods actuate one pushrod per cylinder side for the intake and one for the exhaust side, guided in a sealed pushrod tube on the top of the cylinders. The two intake and exhaust valves in the cylinder head are actuated in pairs via fork toggle levers. The valve clearance is compensated for – as has been the case for decades with most classic air-cooled BMW two-valve boxers – by means of one adjusting screw with lock nut per valve.

As was formerly the case in the classic 2-valve boxers, valve clearance adjustment (0.2 – 0.3 mm) in the R18 “Big Boxer” is also achieved very quickly. The valves are made of steel, with a disc diameter of 41.2 mm on the inlet side and 35 mm on the outlet side. The valve angle is 21 degrees on the inlet side and 24 degrees on the outlet side.

Constant mesh 6-speed transmission and self-reinforcing single-plate dry clutch with anti-hopping function.

With the exception of the air/water-cooled boxers from 2012, BMW boxer engines have featured a single-disc dry clutch, and the R 18 is no exception. For the first time, it is designed as a self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch to eliminate undesired rear-wheel hop caused by engine drag torque during fast downshifts.

The constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox is located in a two-part aluminum housing and is designed as a four-shaft transmission with helical gear pairs. The transmission input shaft with cleat damper drives the two transmission shafts with the gear wheel pairs via a countershaft. A reverse gear is available as an optional extra. This is driven by an intermediate gear and an electric motor and can be shifted manually.

Open secondary drive.

As in all BMW boxer motorcycles, torque is transmitted from the gearbox to the rear wheel in the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental via a propeller-shaft or universal shaft drive with universal joint, shaft and rear-axle drive with bevel and ring gear. The drive shaft and universal joint are open and nickel-plated, as was commonly the case in BMW Motorrad models up to 1955. A so-called tripod joint is installed on the gearbox side.

Double-loop steel-tube frame and rear swinging arm with enclosed axle drive in a rigid frame-style design, as on the legendary BMW R 5.

The centerpiece of the suspension in the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental is a double-loop steel tube frame manufactured in the Berlin-Spandau BMW Motorrad plant. Compared to the R 18 and R 18 Classic, the fuel tank in the new R 18 models has been enlarged from 16 to 24 litres, thus requiring the new frame to be designed as a robot-welded double-loop tube frame. It is painted in high-gloss metallic Black with a backbone made of sheet metal formed parts.

The chassis geometry of the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental has been adapted with the aim of achieving superior ride stability with good handling qualities – even in two-person operation and under full load. The steering angle (rake) is now 62.7 degrees (R 18 / R 18 Classic: 57.3 degrees) and the wheel castor is 7.2 inches (R 18 / R 18 Classic: 5.9 inches). Compared to the R 18 and R 18 Classic, the wheelbase of the R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B has been shortened from 68.2 inches to 66.7 inches.

The two, frame down tubes are each bolted together at four points. The high attention to detail in the manufacturing process is evident in details such as the welded joints between steel tubes and cast or forged parts. Thus, some of the tube joints are deliberately cut at an angle, which makes the connection look particularly pleasing.

The rear swinging arm is also made of steel tubes and cast or forged parts. Like the legendary BMW R 5, it surrounds the rear axle drive by bolted connections. The look of the rigid frame used historically in the R 5 was recreated for the R 18 models by BMW engineers based on a central cantilever suspension strut that is almost aligned with the frame’s top tube and “concealed”, along with a tube guide for the swing arm that connects seamlessly to the main frame. As a result, the frame and swing arm not only form the core of the R 18 suspension, their rigid-frame layout also provides the so-called flyline – thereby ultimately defining the design of the New Luxury 2022 BMW Cruisers “Big Boxer” models.

Telescopic fork with fork covers and cantilever suspension strut featuring travel-dependent damping and automatic load compensation.

The suspension elements of the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental feature a telescopic fork and a directly mounted cantilever suspension strut ensuring excellent wheel control and comfort. In order to achieve the best possible ride response, even when riding with a passenger and fully loaded, the rear suspension strut features travel-dependent damping and automatic load compensation.

Depending on the load, the spring preload is adjusted based on information from a height sensor via a hydraulic unit actuated by a servomotor and linear drive so that an optimum ride height is always achieved. The telescopic fork tubes are encased with classic-style fork covers. The fork tube diameter is 49 mm, while suspension travel is 4.7 inches, front and rear.

Comfortable ergonomics and mid-mounted controls for touring and cruising with the best possible motorcycle control.

The new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental offer comfortable ergonomics in line with the overall design philosophies of the bikes. Traditionally, the decisive measure for the seating position is BMW Motorrad’s ergonomic triangle of the handlebars, the seat and the footrests or running boards. This, together with other parameters such as seat height, width, height and offset of the handlebars, has a major influence on the rider’s feeling of comfort and control. The standard seat height is 28.3 inches for the R 18 B and 29.1 inches for the R 18 Transcontinental.

The R 18 Transcontinental is equipped with an especially comfortable standard heated seat to ensure long-distance riding comfort even with two people. The R 18 B has a somewhat shorter and narrower two-person seat bench seat.

The new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental feature mid-mounted controls and footrests in keeping with BMW Motorrad’s philosophy. This classic position of controls behind the cylinders of the boxer engine also allows a relaxed and active riding position for the best possible motorcycle control.

The new R 18 Transcontinental is equipped with standard rider and passenger running boards while the new R18 B features footrests. Optional rider running boards are available for the R 18 B and combine a comfortable seating position with a traditional look. Rider leg rests, also available as BMW Motorrad Original Accessories, ensure an effortless riding position on the highway. An infinitely adjustable rocker switch is available for comfortable gear changes as part of the running board equipment.

The New Luxury 2022 BMW Cruisers R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental equipped for luxurious cruising and touring offering a high degree of comfort, nostalgic flair and lots of storage space.

The new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental are ideally equipped for cruising and luxurious touring thanks to the large handlebar-mounted fairing with wind shield, passenger seat and cases finished in body colour. The cases offer 27 litres each (with optional audio: 26.5 litres). An additional storage compartment with charging for mobile phones is integrated into the fuel tank. In addition, the new R 18 Transcontinental is equipped as standard with a 48 litre (with optional audio: 47 litre) top case featuring an integrated backrest. Both the cases and top case can be fitted with liners (Original BMW Motorrad Accessories).

The Original BMW Motorrad Accessories range also offers other soft luggage elements such as the organizer top case and the rear bag in waxed canvas combined with genuine leather.

The R 18 Transcontinental offers ventilation control via two flaps mounted on the side of the fairing, thus allowing the rider to benefit from a cooling airstream. The new R 18 Transcontinental is also equipped with standard wind deflectors mounted on the engine guards in order to further increase long-distance riding comfort.

Double disc front brakes and single disc rear brake with BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS and light alloy cast wheels.

The new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental feature a double 300 mm front disc brake and a single 300 mm rear disk brake in conjunction with four-piston fixed calipers. The brake system is equipped with the proven BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS. Here, both the hand brake lever and the foot brake lever activate the front and rear brakes together. BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS adjusts the brake force distribution between the front and rear brakes during braking according to the dynamic wheel load distribution.

The R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental feature cast light alloy wheels. The 3.5 x 19-inch front wheel is equipped with a 120/70 R 19 or 120/70 B 19 tire (depending on the manufacturer), while a 180/65 B 16 tire is mounted on the 5.0 x 16-inch rear wheel. Original BMW Motorrad Accessories offers additional rims in chrome, Machined or 2-Tone-Black.

Standard Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) and optional Active Cruise Control (ACC) with integrated distance control.

The R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental come equipped with standard Dynamic Cruise Control DCC. BMW Motorrad Full integral ABS is an indispensable prerequisite for this as well as for the optional Active Cruise Control (ACC).

In the standard Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC), “Dynamic” means that the pre-selected speed is kept constant even when riding downhill. If the braking effect of the engine is not sufficient for this, the full integral brake is automatically activated to maintain the desired riding speed. This means an increase in both comfort and riding safety.

The optional Active Cruise Control (ACC), goes one step further – to provide an entirely new riding experience. It allows relaxed riding with distance control – without the rider having to adjust the speed to the vehicle in front. With the aid of radar sensors integrated in the front fairing, with a detection range of some 130 yards, the motorcycle is either accelerated automatically to adjust the speed or the new, standard full integral braking system is applied for deceleration purposes, depending on the situation. For the demanding touring rider, this means increased comfort and safety while at the same time providing relief during times of heavier traffic.

Speed and distance to the vehicle in front can be set conveniently via a button. The distance can be set in three stages and the desired speed can be set between 30 and 160 km/h, with the individual setting is visible at any time on the TFT screen.

Two settings can be selected in terms of cruise control response: “Comfortable” or “Dynamic”, influencing both acceleration and deceleration as appropriate.

ACC also ensures particularly safe cornering. Where necessary, the cornering control system automatically reduces the speed, giving the rider the right speed for a comfortable and safe banking angle. Braking and acceleration dynamics are limited as the banking angle increases. This results in a stable riding experience and a safe ride feel.

The ACC allows for full control at all times: the responsibility always remains with the rider, who can intervene at any time. The rider can override ACC by accelerating using the throttle. ACC is also deactivated by applying the brake or turning the throttle forward beyond the zero position. The ACC distance control function can be switched off if required, also enabling Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) to be used separately. It automatically controls the desired speed in a range from 15 to 180 km/h.

The ACC only reacts to vehicles that are moving. Stationary vehicles – for example at the end of a traffic jam – are not detected. In this case, the rider has to apply the brakes.

State-of-the-art LED lighting technology classically interpreted.

The new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental also set standards when it comes to vehicle lighting in the cruiser segment – both in terms of design and safety. Once again, BMW Motorrad demonstrates that state-of-the-art LED lighting technology is also ideally suited for use in classic headlamp designs.

The R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental feature a strikingly designed LED main headlamp with optimized low beam and high beam. In addition, newly designed LED front turn signals and rear integrated LED turn signals with integrated rear light function mounted on the cases ensure a modern yet classical look.

A stylish rear view is ensured thanks to a filigree LED number plate illumination system encased in a chrome housing. In addition to the LED headlamp, the R 18 Transcontinental is equipped with two LED auxiliary lights.

Optional Adaptive turning light with swivel module for better cornering illumination.

The optional “Adaptive Turning Light”, newly developed for the R 18 B and the R 18 Transcontinental introduces a swivel function where the low beam turns into the curve according to banking angle. This way, the turn is almost fully illuminated because the light moves to where the motorcycle is heading. Due to the swivel function (± 35°), the horizon of the light remains constant, seamlessly adapted to the respective banking angle.

In addition, this technology is also used to ensure the high beam maintains a constant range by adapting the headlamp and maintaining the luminous height (± 2°) of the two high beam modules according to load and ride height of the motorcycle.

This also happens during dynamic riding in that motorcycle movements are compensated by pivoting the module. The high beam enhances the low beam with excellent brightness, offering the widest illumination range of all BMW motorcycle LED headlamps.

Classical round instruments and 10.25” TFT colour screen with navigation for convenient route planning and extensive connectivity.

The cockpit, specially designed for the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental, includes four analog round instruments and a 10.25-inch TFT colour display. In addition to the large and easy to read analog speedometer and tachometer, the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental also feature an analog fuel gauge and the analog “Power Reserve” instrument. As in the BMW Group brand Rolls-Royce, this display provides information about the power reserves still available.

The 10.25-inch TFT colour display allows a navigation map to be displayed in the instrument cluster via a smartphone and the BMW Motorrad Connected App, thus eliminating the need for an additional display.

In order to ensure longevity, the screen is fitted with a hardened and tough glass cover. It features an anti-reflective coating which also protects the screen from soiling and scratches. The full HD resolution with 1920 x 720 pixels offers excellent detail and sharpness.

The screen can display information in either full screen mode or in split screen view to allow several functions to be shown simultaneously. The main display – or “Pure Ride Screen” – shows the speedometer and engine speed display as well as the basic functions and selection menu. Alternatively, the navigation map is also displayed if navigation is active via the BMW Motorrad Connected app. The additional split screen shows either the on-board computer, the on-board trip computer, arrow navigation, a current phone call or radio/media.

The tiles shown can be used to select the “My Motorcycle”, “Radio”, “Navigation”, “Media”, “Phone” and “Settings” menus. There is seamless integration of the display and operation of the optional extras Riding ACC and audio/radio.

The screen has two radio antennas for connections to a helmet or smartphone. One antenna is available for Bluetooth, another enables data exchange via wireless LAN and Bluetooth.

Vehicle functions such as “Settings”, “Navigation” and “Communication” are operated using the standard Multicontroller.

With the new 10.25-inch TFT colour screen, the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental also provide the perfect platform for using a full interactive map view in conjunction with the navigation system of the BMW Motorrad Connected App. The navigation (map) is “mirrored” onto the screen via wireless LAN allowing the bikes offer a new dimension of motorcycle map navigation. The 10.25-inch TFT colour screen allows many more integrated navigation options to be operated via the Multicontroller.

Thanks to the smartphone-based architecture, navigation is always on board: it couldn’t be simpler to make route changes during a coffee break or share a route with friends. The smartphone app provides the rider with the latest navigation software and maps on an ongoing basis, as well as offering the latest functions. The app also allows maximum planning flexibility: It can be used for route planning itself, importing planned routes from Basecamp or downloading suggested routes from websites.

The BMW Motorrad Connected App can be downloaded free of charge from the Google and Apple app stores. It also includes additional functions such as route logging and the display of other travel statistics and information. In this way, logged routes can be shared directly with other motorcyclists via the Rever community.

A smartphone can be securely accommodated in a storage compartment in the fuel tank that is protected from the elements and its battery can be kept charged via the USB connection.

Convenient Keyless Ride.

As with other BMW Motorrad models, the Keyless Ride System replaces the conventional locking system for the ignition and steering lock on the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental. The side cases and the top case (R 18 Transcontinental) can be locked using the optional central locking system via remote control. The storage compartment for the mobile phone does not lock. The ignition and alarm system (optional) are controlled by means of a transponder integrated in the vehicle key, which transmits a radio signal with a vehicle-specific frequency. The key can therefore remain in the rider’s clothes, for example.

Standard riding modes “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock” and ASC and MSR for riding enjoyment and safety.

In order to meet individual customer needs, the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental feature three riding modes “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock” as standard. The standard trim also includes ASC (disengageable Automatic Stability Control), which ensures a high level of riding safety.

In addition, the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental are equipped with engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard. Electronically controlled, the MSR prevents the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttling changes or downshifting. An anti-hopping clutch is opened from a mechanically preset threshold to prevent the rear wheel from locking. If the tire’s available grip capacity is below this opening threshold, for example in wet conditions, the rear wheel could still exceed the traction limit due to the engine drag torque and simultaneous activation of the rear wheel brake and then slip. Thanks to MSR, the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental detect this danger at an early stage. Depending on the coefficient of friction between the tire and the road surface, the throttle valves are opened within milliseconds to compensate for the drag torque and the rear wheel remains within its traction range. This results in further enhanced safety, especially on slippery roads.

In “Rain” mode, throttle response is gentler and the control characteristics of ASC and MSR allow for a wet and therefore more slippery road surface to achieve a very high level of riding safety.

In “Road” mode, the engine offers optimum throttle response, while ASC and MSR are set to achieve balanced performance on all road types.

The “Rock” mode allows the rider to explore the full dynamic potential of the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental. Throttle response is instantaneous and direct, and ASC allows a little more slip.

In each riding mode, the optimum interaction of engine characteristics or throttle response, ASC control and engine drag torque control is provided. This means that the three riding modes offer optimum adjustment options – both with regard to road conditions (Rain mode) and the rider’s personal ride experience (Rock mode).

Optional Reverse assist and Hill Start Control.

The new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental also make maneuvering easy thanks to the optional reversing aid. It can be activated via the selector lever when needed. The forward gears are blocked, and the reverse gear is engaged. Movement itself is initiated by the rider by pressing on the start button.

The Hill Start Control system makes it particularly easy to start off on an incline. It is activated by briefly operating the hand or foot brake lever.

Marshall sound systems for new digital sound experience on the New Luxury 2022 BMW Cruisers

Equipped with the new Marshall sound system, the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental offer an intense sound experience. The invisible radio antenna for radio is now integrated the body.

The highlights of the audio system:

Equalizer profiles – optimized listening profiles for a perfect audio experience. via the helmet: one profile (studio). via loudspeakers: four profiles (bass-boost, treble-boost, voice, balanced).

Highly flexible sound architecture design options (treble/bass) with a very broad output spectrum (output range), even at high speeds.

FM/AM band, HD radio and optional SiriusXM Satellite radio.

The new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental are equipped with a standard sound system developed together with the British manufacturer Marshall featuring two 2-way loudspeakers, each with 25 watts output, integrated into the front fairing, black speaker grills and white Marshall lettering. In the standard audio system offers an exhilarating sound experience.

For 60 years, Marshall, originally from Hanwell, London, now based in Bletchley, Milton Keynes (UK), have produced legendary guitar amplifiers used by the world’s best musicians. Since 2012 they have expanded their audio quality into award winning headphones and active speakers designed for music lovers.

Optional Gold Series Stage 1 and Stage 2 Marshall sound systems meet even the highest audiophile expectations.

The optional Marshall Gold Series Stage 1 and Stage 2 sound systems are available to provide even greater listening pleasure. Special features of these sound systems are grey speaker grill covers with gold Marshall lettering. The Marshall Gold Series speakers feature neodymium magnets and modified speaker cones to provide enhanced sound quality.

Marshall Gold Series Stage 1

The optional Marshall Gold Series Stage 1 equips the new R 18 b and R 18 Transcontinental with four speakers plus amplifier. Two Marshall 2-way speakers with 25-watts of output each are integrated into the front fairing. They are each complemented by a 90-watt subwoofer in the front upper section of the cases. The amplifier has an output of 180-watts.

Marshall Gold Series Stage 2

The Marshall Gold Series Stage 2, available for the R 18 Transcontinental, includes six speakers and an amplifier that meets even the highest demands in terms of sound quality. Two Marshall 2-way speakers with 25-watts of output each are integrated in the front of the fairing, each complemented by a 90-watt subwoofer in the upper front area of the cases. In addition, there is a 2-way speaker with 25-watts of output in the front side section of the top case backrest. The amplifier also delivers 180 watts.

Output data in watts is measured at 4 ohms.

Exterior Design.

Endless highways and the proverbial freedom on two wheels – is what the new R 18 B “Bagger” and R 18 Transcontinental luxury tourer were designed for. Starting from the highest point – the handlebar-mounted front fairing – the flyline stretches from the fuel tank, which has been enlarged to 6.3-gallons compared to the R 18 and R 18 Classic, and slopes down towards the rear, creating an elongated, teardrop-shaped silhouette in the classic “streamliner” style.

The two cases with integrated rear lights are harmoniously blended into the design of the new models. The design of the R 18 B “Bagger” is supplemented with a low windscreen while the R 18 Transcontinental features a higher windscreen as well as a stylishly integrated top case with a comfortable passenger backrest, wind deflectors below the front fairing and additional lights.

The new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental echo the early days of big touring cruisers in the appearance of their engine and frame. From the overall impression down to the smallest detail, the design also carries on the styling cues established by classics such as the BMW R 5. Style-defining elements such as the double-loop frame, visible gloss nickel-plated universal driveshaft, classic housing for the rear-axle gearbox and black paintwork with double-pinstriping (optional) are reminiscent of the legendary BMW boxer models of days gone by.

Similar to the famous BMW R 5, the “Big Boxer” showcases the overhead push rod guides on top of the cylinders, while the belt cover (engine housing cover) and the cylinder head covers echo the legendary R 5 engine’s styling from the 1930s.

The suspension is also reminiscent of the legendary R 5 in appearance. Together with the double-sided swinging arm and a cantilever suspension strut, the rigid-frame concept of the historical BMW boxers is brought into the modern age in visual terms. Starting from the steering head, the frame spine and swinging arm top frame tubes form a continuous visual line as a central design feature.

As in numerous BMW motorcycles of past eras – the fork tubes are clad with a cover extending to the slider tubes in the form of contemporary fork sleeves made of stainless steel. Newly designed, rearward-curving side covers blend harmoniously with the elongated lines, combining with the handlebar-mounted front trim and round mirrors to give the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental a distinctive styling touch.

Integration of cutting-edge lighting technology is blended with classical styling not only in the LED headlamp but also in the rear lights incorporated in the cases and the finely wrought license plate light set in the chrome housing. These high-quality details in the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental are also reflected in features such as the chrome-plated central fuel tank cover and the chrome ACC element. Other styling details include the R 18 logo embroidered into the seat and the “BERLIN BUILT” lettering in the cockpit – as a reference to the home of BMW motorcycle production.

R 18 B – comfortable cruising and touring.

With a low fairing windshield and a short, narrow two-person seat as well as a long dynamically elegant down-sloping line, the new R 18 B embodies the typical “bagger” style. The engine is finished in metallic matte black as are the black fork and fork sleeves, as well as black rear-view mirrors, handlebar weights and handlebar fittings. The instrument cluster and rings are likewise finished in black, as are the cast alloy wheels.

R 18 Transcontinental – comfortable, luxury travel.

With a high windshield, wind deflectors, painted top case and very comfortable seat, the new R 18 Transcontinental embodies the spirit of the classic touring bike designed especially for long trips.

A high level of comfort for both rider and passenger is combined with an overall impression of distinct refinement. Finished in silver, the engine is supplemented by a silver fork with chrome-plated fork sleeves – a surface combination that lends a refined elegance to the cockpit, too. Comprising four chrome-plated instrument rings, the instrument cluster is finished in silver. The rear-view mirrors and handlebar weights are chrome-plated. The light alloy cast wheels are finished in a granite grey metallic. Elegant chrome accents can be seen on the top case and on the front mudguard clasp.

The R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental First Editions.

At market launch, the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental will be available in exclusive First Edition versions in addition to the standard models. These combine the classic R 18 look with exclusive equipment features in paint and chrome.

Additional equipment extras include chrome components, Blackstorm metallic paint with elaborate double-pinstripes in Lightwhite echoes the bikes’ historical roots. Other highlights include special surface finishes, an embroidered seat and the inscription “First Edition” on the side cases.

First Edition features include:

Wheels in black, contrast milled (R 18 B).

Wheels in silver grey, contrast milled (R 18 Transcontinental).

Chrome clasps on cases with “First Edition” lettering.

Chrome-plated handlebar fittings.

Chrome-plated cylinder head covers and hero chest.

Chrome-plated intake trim.

White double pinstriping on fuel tank, fairing and trunks and cases.

Chrome-plated brake calipers at the front (R 18 Transcontinental only).

Another component is the “First Edition” Welcome Box which is exclusively reserved for buyers of the “First Edition” and contains:

Box with picture of the engine on the lid.

Historic fuel tank emblems (copper-coloured lettering).

Historic slotted screws (copper-coloured).

Working gloves.

Assembly screwdriver (can also be used as a key ring).

“R 18 First Edition” cap.

Leather belt with exclusive “R 18 First Edition” belt buckle.

Book about the almost 100-year history of BMW Motorrad.

New Luxury 2022 BMW Cruisers Optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

The new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental will be available with an extensive range of options and Ride & Style Collection gear. Original BMW Accessories can be installed by the BMW Motorrad dealer or by customers themselves or retrofitted at a later date.

A large variety of parts allow for customizing and individualization.

The Original BMW Motorrad Accessories range offers options for tailoring the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental to the customer’s personal taste. For example, the valve covers (cylinder head covers) and the belt cover (engine housing cover) are designed in such a way that they are located outside the oil chamber, making them very easy to change.

Other style-defining features, such as wheels, can be added from the range of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories. For the market launch of the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental, two distinct design collections of milled aluminum parts are available which were created in collaboration with Roland Sands Design: “Machined” and “2-Tone-Black”.

“Machined” parts are components milled from aluminum that feature a colour contrast between black and silver. These parts completely anodized in black, then milled and polished once again after the initial milling process in order to lend emphasis to the aluminum look and create the desired colour contrast.

Meanwhile the “2-Tone-Black” design collection consists of components which are made from milled aluminum but feature a double black anodized surface with glossy and matte textured areas.

The “Machined” and “2-Tone-Black” parts also include matching front and rear wheels. In addition, the range extends from handlebar end caps to engine housing trim components and covers for the expansion tanks. In short: “Machined” and “2-Tone-Black” offer a wide range of options for upgrading the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental to the very highest level of individualization according to the owner’s personal preferences and ideas.

For the accessory and customizing program, BMW Motorrad is collaborating not just with Roland Sands Design but also several well-known suppliers such as Vance & Hines on the exhaust systems.