NHHA 7: 100’s National Hare & Hound | GNCC 12: Ironman | Enduro Cross 1&2 Race Results

The final leg of the National Hare & Hound Association Championship concluded this Sunday in the California desert. With the 250 Pro championship wrapped up last event, Cole Conatser was able to take a victory lap and ended up capping his title off with win at the final race. Morgan Tanke, after two days at the Enduro Cross, hopped in the saddle for this event and raced hard to her first victory of the season. Unable to find a good flow Joe Wasson & Zane Roberts finished just off the podium in 4th and 6th respectively. Joe finished the season in 3rd overall and Zane was right behind him for 4th place overall. Thanks to our riders for a great season of Hare and Hound racing. Looking forward to even better results next year.
Results
Pro Women Class
Morgan Tanke – 1st
Pro 250 Class
Cole Conatser – 1st
Pro Class
Joe Wasson – 4th
Zane Roberts – 6th
Photos: Mark Kariya
Cole Conatser
250 RR Race Edition
“I got a pretty far back start but passed a lot of riders as soon as we started hitting technical sections. The course was really fun with lots of rocks and some technical sections. I crashed about twenty miles from the finish line and my front brake broke off, so the end of the race was harder than expected. This was the series finale and I’m happy with how my first year of Hare and Hounds went! I’m very pumped to have had the whole Beta USA team back me for this year!”
Morgan Tanke
300 RR Race Edition
“What a packed weekend of racing! We started off with 2 rounds of Enduro Cross at Glen Helen Raceway. We then drove up to Lucerne Valley, CA after EnduroCross for the NHHA season finale. I had a decent start to the race and found myself in third. I was able to make a pass into second on the first loop. I knew that loop two was more my style, so I pushed hard after the pit and made the pass into the lead while riding through the rocky technical terrain. I kept it smooth and fast all the way to the finish for my first win of the season!”
Joe Wasson
430 RR Race Edition
“The last round of the NHHA series went okay. I got off to a decent start but was not willing to make any hasty passes. I ended up 4th overall”
Zane Roberts
430 RR Race Edition
“I really struggled to get comfortable this weekend. I got off to a decent start and made some passes early on but after finding the ground a few times I just didn’t feel comfortable charging. I felt like I started building some steam on the second loop but once again found myself on the ground. Overall, I felt like the speed was there but just struggled to find a flow. Looking forward to a bit of a break so I can regroup for next season!”
GNCC – Round 12
Ironman
Crawfordsville, IN
The Ironman GNCC was the second to last GNCC race of the season. The weather for the race was hovering around 50° with overcast skies. The track was a rough one but it was fast and had good moisture. Cody Barnes started well and was off the line in 2nd. He made a pass for the lead and enjoyed that for a few miles before he fell back. He ended up finishing in 5th on the day. Rachel Gutish is still knocking on the door of her first GNCC victory. She raced hard but ended in 2nd place on the day. The final GNCC will be on 11/8 in Indiana.
Results
WXC Class
Rachel Gutish – 2nd
XC2 Class
Cody Barnes – 5th
Photos: Ken Hill
Cody Barnes
250RR Race Edition
“I got off to a good start going into the woods second. It was a full on sprint from there. The track was very rough and fast. My Beta 250RR was running great and I gave it everything I had but I was only able to come away with 5th in XC2 today. We will keep pushing to be better for the next one. Thanks for all the support.”
Rachel Gutish
200 RR Race Edition
“The conditions and course were almost perfect at the Ironman GNCC! Unfortunately, many other people thought so too. They had a record-setting turnout in the morning race, aka, more lappers. Despite the insane traffic, I had a good time and a great ride. I took home another podium finish. I’m hopeful that next round I will finally be able to make it on top of the box!”
Enduro Cross – Round 1 & 2
San Bernardino, CA
After the start of season being delayed, Enduro Cross is back. The first two rounds took place last Friday & Saturday at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, CA. A tough track layout was created with many obstacles that put the riders to the test. Morgan Tanke and Ben Herrera were able to ride consistently in both rounds. A couple of bad breaks for Max Gerston and Ron Commo had them finish not where they wanted to be on the leaderboard at the end of round 2.
Round 1 / 2 Results
Women Class
Morgan Tanke – 2nd & 3rd
Super (Pro) Class
Ben Herrera – 8th & 6th
Max Gerston – 7th & 16th
Ron Commo – 15th & DNF
Photos: Diahann Tanke
Ben Herrera
300 RR Race Edition
The first round I wasn’t feeling totally comfortable with the new bike and ended up finishing eighth. Then on the second day I felt a lot better because my mechanic Ryan and I worked on the suspension and the carburetor to get a much better setup. That translated to better racing for me and enabled me to reach sixth in round two. I feel really good because I’m racing right with some really good riders who are more experienced in Enduro Cross. I’m looking forward to the next race.
Morgan Tanke
300 Xtrainer
“This was the first part of my busy race weekend. It started here with 2 rounds of Enduro Cross at Glen Helen Raceway where I placed 2nd on Friday and 3rd on Saturday. I had some good battles in both rounds and was happy to get on the podium.”
