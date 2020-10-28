NHHA 7: 100’s National Hare & Hound | GNCC 12: Ironman | Enduro Cross 1&2 Race Results

The final leg of the National Hare & Hound Association Championship concluded this Sunday in the California desert. With the 250 Pro championship wrapped up last event, Cole Conatser was able to take a victory lap and ended up capping his title off with win at the final race. Morgan Tanke, after two days at the Enduro Cross, hopped in the saddle for this event and raced hard to her first victory of the season. Unable to find a good flow Joe Wasson & Zane Roberts finished just off the podium in 4th and 6th respectively. Joe finished the season in 3rd overall and Zane was right behind him for 4th place overall. Thanks to our riders for a great season of Hare and Hound racing. Looking forward to even better results next year.

Results

Pro Women Class

Morgan Tanke – 1st

Pro 250 Class

Cole Conatser – 1st

Pro Class

Joe Wasson – 4th

Zane Roberts – 6th

Photos: Mark Kariya