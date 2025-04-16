Niccolò Canepa Comments: Round 3 – Assen WorldSBK

Yamaha Logo

It was a big weekend for Yamaha in the third round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship with strong results in WorldSSP300, the R9 continuing to impress in Supersport, the return of the WorldWCR series on the Yamaha R7 and, of course, Andrea Locatelli’s maiden World Superbike victory on the Pata Maxus Yamaha R1.

 

Assen is notorious for delivering show-stopping race action, and this weekend was no different. Read what Yamaha Motor Europe’s Road Racing Sporting Manager, Niccolò Canepa had to say after a strong weekend in Holland at the link below.

