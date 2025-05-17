Öncü Second in Thrilling WorldSSP Race 1 in Most

Can Öncü put in a strong performance to take second place in the first FIM Supersport World Championship race of the weekend at Autodrom Most, missing out on victory on only the last lap of the race after an exhilarating multiple-rider battle. Lucas Mahias converted his pole position to a first rostrum finish of the year.

With Saturday’s weather conditions much more favourable than Friday, WorldSSP Race 1 failed to disappoint with four race leaders across the 19-lap battle.

Championship leader Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate) got an impressive launch off the line to lead into turn one but in the opening laps, Öncü (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) would also lead as would polesitter Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) with Valentin Debise also in the mix in the early stages.

After the early laps battles, Manzi looked to make a break at the front but was unable to gap the chasing riders. Pushing hard, the series leader made his first in-race mistake since Magny Cours last year at Turn 16 on Lap 8, crashing out of the lead to end his impressive run of 17 consecutive podium finishes.

Following Manzi’s exit, the race became a three-way battle with Öncü in control at the front, with Mahias and Jaume Masia also in the mix. As the race went on, Mahias dropped back slightly leaving only Öncü and Masia at the front. It had looked as though the Turkish rider had done enough to take the win as he entered the final lap with a sizeable gap, but impressive pace and a daring move from Masia saw the Spaniard steal victory in the closing stages with Öncü unable to respond in the final few corners.

Mahias crossed the line a comfortable third, marking his and the GMT94 Yamaha team’s first podium with the new R9.

Having impressed so far this season with numerous top ten finishes, reigning World Supersport 300 Champion Aldi Satya Mahendra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) broke into the top five for the first time in his World Supersport career, taking a commendable fifth place.

Having struggled in the changeable conditions on Saturday, rookie Yuki Okamoto (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate) had to qualify for the race in Saturday morning’s warm-up, and was able to make progress to finish 17th at the chequered flag. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (GMT94 Yamaha) finished 18th.

Öncü will start second for Race 2 on Sunday, which gets underway at 12:35 local time, with Mahias joining him on the front row in third. Manzi will again start fourth.

FULL RACE 1 RESULTS

Can Öncü (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) – Race 1: 2nd

“I am happy enough, I felt like I put in a good race, my pace was good and I did everything right, so it is a little disappointing to lose the win on the final lap but this is racing. We are in a good position for tomorrow, so let’s see what happens then!”