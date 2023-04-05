Over $7 million contingency rewards for amateur and professional racers

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details for the 2023 Husqvarna Motorcycles Contingency Support Program on RaceHusky.com, offering over $7 million in possible rewards for amateur and professional racers across all major forms of racing in the U.S.

With increased payouts across all segments, contingency rewards will be available at both national and regional events in motocross, supercross, flat track and off-road racing. New for 2023, pro riders competing in the major off-road racing series can expect a competitive increase in offerings. Amateur riders earn cash value credits that can be used to purchase products at any participating authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership in North America, and professionals can earn Husqvarna Motorcycles Pro Cash awards, which are paid directly through a debit card.

On top of delivering a progressive contingency package, Husqvarna Motorcycles will once again offer Trackside Support at the major Amateur Racing events such as Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship, Winter Mini Olympics and Arizona Open Championship, on top of the recent support provided to riders at the Daytona Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross and Freestone Spring Championship. New for 2023, our trackside support efforts will span to all 12 rounds of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series.

To view participating series and payouts or to register for 2023 contingency, visit RaceHusky.com or find an authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer near you.