Picturesque 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Barber Motorsports Park marks round two of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 15, 2024 — One of the most picturesque racing venues anywhere in the world awaits Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati duo Josh Herrin and Loris Baz as they descend on Barber Motorsports Park for round two of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

Round two marks the first triple-header format of the year with three races on the MotoAmerica Superbike program in Alabama.

Following an intense opening round at Road Atlanta, the two riders know there’s ground to be made up but are equally confident they have the team and machinery to do so in the factory-backed Ducati Panigale V4 R superbike.

Herrin’s opening race speed in the dry at Road Atlanta will give him plenty of reason to be optimistic as the South’s Ducatisti throng to the green grounds of Barber Motorsports Park. The Georgian has an excellent record at Barber with multiple Superbike podium finishes and race wins in Supersport during his championship year with the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati in 2002.

Baz returns to the paddock recuperated from a crash at Road Atlanta involving Richie Escalante, in which he suffered a fractured ankle. The fast Frenchman has racing experience at Barber during his 2021 MotoAmerica campaign with the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team and will aim for a debut 2024 podium in Alabama.

Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“I’ve been back in the U.S. since May 11, testing in New Jersey, so it’s been great to get back on the bike,” Baz enthused. “Regarding the ankle, I’m pretty happy with it after only two weeks since the surgery. I feel good on the bike.”

“I’m really looking forward to the Barber round. It’s an amazing place; I love the track layout, the incredible museum, and everything about it. I’m ready to work hard and super motivated for a good showing.”

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“Barber is one of my favorite tracks on the MotoAmerica calendar, so I always look forward to racing here. It feels extra special getting to ride my Panigale V4 R at this track. The fans get a really up close and personal experience of the bikes on track.”

“The results from round one were not what we hoped for, but we had great pace in the dry, so I am eager to get things going this weekend and see how fast we can go. This team has become like family to me, so these long breaks make me really start to miss them!”

The second round of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will go green with the first Superbike practice scheduled for 10:35 am CDT on Friday, May 17. Race One will begin on Saturday, May 18, at 3:10 p.m. CDT. Race Two will begin at 12:15 p.m. CDT on Sunday, May 19, with Race Three scheduled for 3:10 p.m. that same afternoon.