Pirelli remains Sole Tyre Supplier to the British Superbike Championship until 2030

Pirelli will remain the Presenting Sponsor and Sole Tyre Supplier of the British Superbike Championship up to and including the 2030 season, for what will become a long standing 23-year relationship with one of the most successful domestic motorcycle racing series in the world. With the globally renowned series set to celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, Pirelli will embark on a new five-year deal starting from 2026, agreed with series organiser MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR). As part of the agreement, Pirelli will also remain the Sole Tyre Supplier and the Title Sponsor of the National Superstock and Sportbike classes. The ‘control tyre’ concept has proven itself in BSB, providing every rider with exactly the same opportunities which, combined with other MSVR regulations, has resulted in ultra-competitive racing. In fact, 2024 produced a staggering nine different winners from eight teams, an incredible motorsport statistic. The announcement comes as the latest generation of Pirelli DIABLO Superbike slick tyres continue to impress, not just through outright performance but race-long durability. This was illustrated perfectly at Donington Park, where Glenn Irwin shattered the lap record with a 1:26.832 on lap 19 of 20. These production tyres are available to the public, allowing them to be used in racing at all levels and trackdays all over the world, as part of Pirelli’s philosophy: “We sell what we race, we race what we sell”. Pirelli’s onsite logistics bring over 4,000 tyres to each event, handled by a 12-strong team serving the 200+ competitors. The fitting team travels to the Spanish pre-season tests and the 11 BSB rounds, which are located as far away from each other as Knockhill in Scotland and Assen in the Netherlands. Pirelli provides DIABLO Superbike slick tyres for use in the Superbike, Supersport and British Talent Cup classes with treaded DIABLO Supercorsa SC utilised in Pirelli Superstock, Sportbike and the ‘one make’ classes: Kawasaki Superteen and BMW F 900 R Cup races.



Giorgio Barbier, Motorcycle Racing Director of Pirelli, commented: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with the British Superbike Championship and support classes. BSB is probably the most successful domestic motorcycle racing championship in the world, with amazing races and a great show for the fans. The series continues to go from strength to strength, and we believe our offering within it has, too. We will continue to leverage on this championship as a development platform for our racing and road tyres as it proved to be a perfect proving ground to test our tyres with very fast riders and in tough conditions as the British tracks are among the most spectacular and demanding ones in the world. Historically, BSB has also been a championship through which some future world champions have passed, so it’s definitely good we can continue this strong collaboration”.



Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “We are delighted to announce Pirelli as the sole tyre supplier of the championship for a further five years, following a competitive tender process. 2026 marks the 19th consecutive season working together, and in that time we have seen impressive consistency of the product on a technical level, that not only offers continued stability for teams, but also an incredible spectacle for our fans worldwide. We have already seen lap records broken again this season, which demonstrates Pirelli’s continued commitment to development and drive for enhanced performance”.