Pirelli remains Sole Tyre Supplier to the British Superbike Championship until 2030

|Pirelli confirmed as Presenting Sponsor and Sole Tyre Supplier for 2026-2030 in what will become a 23-year partnership, one of the longest-running in motorsport
|Pirelli will remain the Presenting Sponsor and Sole Tyre Supplier of the British Superbike Championship up to and including the 2030 season, for what will become a long standing 23-year relationship with one of the most successful domestic motorcycle racing series in the world.
With the globally renowned series set to celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, Pirelli will embark on a new five-year deal starting from 2026, agreed with series organiser MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR). As part of the agreement, Pirelli will also remain the Sole Tyre Supplier and the Title Sponsor of the National Superstock and Sportbike classes. The ‘control tyre’ concept has proven itself in BSB, providing every rider with exactly the same opportunities which, combined with other MSVR regulations, has resulted in ultra-competitive racing. In fact, 2024 produced a staggering nine different winners from eight teams, an incredible motorsport statistic.
The announcement comes as the latest generation of Pirelli DIABLO Superbike slick tyres continue to impress, not just through outright performance but race-long durability. This was illustrated perfectly at Donington Park, where Glenn Irwin shattered the lap record with a 1:26.832 on lap 19 of 20. These production tyres are available to the public, allowing them to be used in racing at all levels and trackdays all over the world, as part of Pirelli’s philosophy: “We sell what we race, we race what we sell”.
Pirelli’s onsite logistics bring over 4,000 tyres to each event, handled by a 12-strong team serving the 200+ competitors. The fitting team travels to the Spanish pre-season tests and the 11 BSB rounds, which are located as far away from each other as Knockhill in Scotland and Assen in the Netherlands.
Pirelli provides DIABLO Superbike slick tyres for use in the Superbike, Supersport and British Talent Cup classes with treaded DIABLO Supercorsa SC utilised in Pirelli Superstock, Sportbike and the ‘one make’ classes: Kawasaki Superteen and BMW F 900 R Cup races.