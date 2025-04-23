Podium finishes picked up by Korie Steede and Craig DeLong at High Voltage Sprint Enduro

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders Korie Steede and Craig DeLong raced to podium results in Round 5 of the 2025 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series at the High Voltage in Pennsylvania, with Steede taking the top step in the Pro Women Class and DeLong second in Pro 1.
The Pro Women Class saw Steede positioned second aboard her Husqvarna FC 250 on Saturday, before charging to the top spot of the class on Sunday, which saw her capture the overall win on combined times for the round.
With her fifth-round victory, Steede now leads the Pro Women’s Class by seven points with two rounds remain in this year’s season.
“It was a pretty crazy weekend for me!” Steede recalled. “Saturday was full of mistakes that really hindered my day, so we cleaned them up for Sunday after the rain and managed to get the job done.”
Equipped with the Husqvarna FX 350 in the Pro 1 category, DeLong posted a second-place finish in class across the High Voltage weekend, noting that improvements have been made and that increased comfort is being achieved as the season progresses.
“High Voltage was a positive round for us,” commented DeLong. “We had a couple of issues which held us back in the overall result, but I am feeling more and more comfortable and confident on the bike and in my riding. Plus, we had solid test scores, so I’m happy with how we’re progressing.”
Pro 1 Class Results
1. Liam Draper, Yamaha
2. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Pro Women Class Results
1. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2. Tayla Jones, Honda
