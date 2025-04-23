Podium finishes picked up by Korie Steede and Craig DeLong at High Voltage Sprint Enduro

The Pro Women Class saw Steede positioned second aboard her Husqvarna FC 250 on Saturday, before charging to the top spot of the class on Sunday, which saw her capture the overall win on combined times for the round.

With her fifth-round victory, Steede now leads the Pro Women’s Class by seven points with two rounds remain in this year’s season.

“It was a pretty crazy weekend for me!” Steede recalled. “Saturday was full of mistakes that really hindered my day, so we cleaned them up for Sunday after the rain and managed to get the job done.”