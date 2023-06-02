Rare look into the life of five-time MXGP World Champion

ORIGIN-AL: Lifting the Lid on Jeremy Seewer

Jeremy Seewer. His accomplishments speak for themselves. The numbers – 50 podiums, 11 victories, 17 race wins and five FIM Motocross World Championship silver medals – are impressive, yet there’s more to the Swiss-born Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider than meets the eye.

Visiting his family home in Buläch, Switzerland, Jeremy gave us a rare look into his life, uncovering an inspiring story of family, dedication and drive that has ultimately propelled him to the pinnacle of MXGP. His journey to becoming a top motorcross rider, his craft and his skill combined with the unique blend of personal experiences, passions, and brainpower have all contributed to the incredible athlete he is today.

Filmed inside Jeremy Seewer’s family home in Buläch, Switzerland, the ORIGIN-al series offers a rare look into the life of the five-time vice World Champion as he lifts the lid on all the things that make him the incredible individual and athlete he is today.