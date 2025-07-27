Razgatlioğlu first King of Balaton Park

· Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW) was a one-two, winning both races today at the Balaton Park Circuit after his success in Race1 yesterday. At the start of the Superpole Race, when the track was still wet except for the ideal line of the trajectory, the BMW rider bet on slicks by adopting the front SC1 combined with the rear SC0. He then kept the same front tyre for Race2, in combination with the soft E0125 development specification at the rear, a choice also shared by second-placed Nicolò Bulega, third-placed Sam Lowes (both on Ducati) and almost all the other riders. · The mixed track conditions at the start of the Superpole Race led to several tyre choices. Some riders switched to intermediates, but more than half of the grid chose slicks. Unlike winner Razgatlioğlu, Sam Lowes and Alvaro Bautista, both on Ducati and finishing in second and third place respectively, preferred the E0125 development soft for the rear. · WorldSSP Race2 took place on a dry track with 36°C of asphalt and saw the triumph of Stefano Manzi (Yamaha), replicating yesterday’s success, followed in order by Simon Jespersen (Ducati) and Can Oncu (Yamaha). All three, as well as the other riders, used the front SC1, while they were divided on the choice of the rear: SC0 for the winner, SCX for the second and third classified. The versatility of our range perfect for the variability of Balaton Park



“On a weekend where the priority for teams and riders was to find the right feeling with the track and finalise effective set-ups, it was very positive to be able to offer a range of solutions that could cover all conditions, allowing everyone to focus on their needs despite the variable weather. Yesterday’s race provided excellent feedback on the use of slicks, while today, with a track that was initially very wet and then progressively drier, we also saw rain tyres and intermediates in action. The rain tyres gave good results in the warm-up, with positive feedback from the riders and no crashes, but they were shelved for the Superpole Race when the rain stopped and the ideal line dried. In this race, the choice between the two soft rear options depended on personal feeling and Razgatlıoğlu confirmed his preference for the standard SC0, which had already won on Saturday. Excellent results also for the E0125, adopted by most of the riders on slicks. There was no shortage of those who bet on the intermediates which, however, were at a disadvantage in the absence of further rain. In Race2, on a track that was now completely dry, only three riders chose the SC0, while all the others opted for the E0125, including the three on the podium. After Portimão, we had further confirmation of the excellent performance of the E0125 over the distance, evidenced by the improvement of the average lap time in Race2 compared to Race1, by more than three tenths.”