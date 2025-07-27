Razgatlioğlu first King of Balaton Park

|After winning Race1 yesterday, the BMW rider gambles on the SC0 slick and wins the Superpole Race on a mixed surface, then repeats his success in Race2 with the E0125. Double win for Manzi in WorldSSP.
|
· Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW) was a one-two, winning both races today at the Balaton Park Circuit after his success in Race1 yesterday. At the start of the Superpole Race, when the track was still wet except for the ideal line of the trajectory, the BMW rider bet on slicks by adopting the front SC1 combined with the rear SC0. He then kept the same front tyre for Race2, in combination with the soft E0125 development specification at the rear, a choice also shared by second-placed Nicolò Bulega, third-placed Sam Lowes (both on Ducati) and almost all the other riders.
· The mixed track conditions at the start of the Superpole Race led to several tyre choices. Some riders switched to intermediates, but more than half of the grid chose slicks. Unlike winner Razgatlioğlu, Sam Lowes and Alvaro Bautista, both on Ducati and finishing in second and third place respectively, preferred the E0125 development soft for the rear.
· WorldSSP Race2 took place on a dry track with 36°C of asphalt and saw the triumph of Stefano Manzi (Yamaha), replicating yesterday’s success, followed in order by Simon Jespersen (Ducati) and Can Oncu (Yamaha). All three, as well as the other riders, used the front SC1, while they were divided on the choice of the rear: SC0 for the winner, SCX for the second and third classified.
The versatility of our range perfect for the variability of Balaton Park
Posted on Sunday, July 27th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard