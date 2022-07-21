Re-signs for 12th season with KTM AMA Supercross Championship team

MURRIETA, Calif. – The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is proud to welcome Marvin Musquin back for his 12th season with the U.S. team, where he’s set to line up for the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship aboard the #25 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

Musquin’s one-year contract extension has the French rider competing exclusively in the AMA Supercross Championship for 2023, where he looks to build upon his positive performance in 2022. Finishing fourth overall in the 450SX Championship, Musquin scored six podium finishes and one Triple Crown victory during the season, and the 32-year-old is hungry for more as the stadium gate drops in just six months’ time.

Marvin Musquin: “I’m very excited, this is exactly what I was looking for in the new season – to be part of the Red Bull KTM team – where I have been for 12 years here in America and 14 years total with KTM. It’s very special for me to still be around Frankie and the whole team, and to be based in California like I did for the 2022 season. I’m looking forward to improving the new bike even more and learning even more with more time coming up. I know that the whole team is motivated to keep on trying, never give up, and to get the KTM back on the top spot.”

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Team Manager: “Marvin has been racing for Red Bull KTM since the summer of 2009 and he will be going into his 14th year with the brand, which is nearly unheard of for a rider and team. After winning the 250SX title in 2015, Marvin moved to the 450 class in 2016 and he has been extremely competitive throughout the years. This 2022 SX race season was no different and the Red Bull KTM team is confident he will carry the 2022 momentum into the 2023 race season.”