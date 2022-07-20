RECORD-BREAKING DOUBLE-HEADER EVENT IN CZECH REPUBLIC CONCLUDES AN EXCITING SEASON OF RACING

Returning for a second year and once again attracting a truly global line-up of up-and-coming young riders, the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series was a resounding success for Husqvarna Motorcycles. With many talented youngsters competing on the pioneering EE 5 their skills, tenacity, and ability to race at the highest level has once again helped showcase the performance of these e-powered machines.

Proving to be incredibly popular throughout its maiden season in 2021, the European Junior e-Motocross Series was introduced to nurture talented young motocross riders and demonstrate the capabilities of e-mobility to a global audience. Bigger and better for 2022, the five-round series gained momentum throughout the year, culminating in a double-header event in the Czech Republic, which attracted a record line-up of 40 riders from no fewer than 16 countries.

With over a quarter of the riders in the final point standings mounted on Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering EE 5, this fact alone underlines the performance and reliability of this all-electric motorcycle. The 2022 season proved to be highly competitive and saw multiple riders enjoy top-10 results on their EE 5 machines, with young Spaniard Ares Gil ending the year as the highest ranked Husqvarna Motorcycles finisher in eighth overall.

Federico Valentini – Vice President Global Motorcycle Marketing: “Just over one year ago the series was created in partnership with Infront Moto Racing, adding another important step to the ladder for young riders who dream of reaching MXGP, all while demonstrating just how capable e-powered motorcycles can be. In only its second year, the European Junior e-Motocross Series has continued to grow, and has become more and more popular. This was highlighted even further at the final round in Loket where the full circuit was used, which was incredible to witness and a testament to the performance of the EE 5. The series was designed to introduce younger riders to the MXGP paddock and give them a head start on understanding top level racing, how the tracks develop, and experience racing in front of huge crowds. It’s been an exceptional season and I’d like to thank all those riders and their families who chose to compete with the EE 5 and prove just how capable this e-powered machine really is.”