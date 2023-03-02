Record Number of Riders to Race Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup 2023

Record Number of Riders to Race Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup in 2023

The popularity of the Yamaha Motor Europe YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup continues to grow apace, with a record number of young riders registered to take part in the unique pan-European race series in 2023.

The riders, aged 8-16 years, will all compete for a place on the start gate at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which will run alongside the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations at Ernée, France over the weekend of 6-8 October 2023.

Since its inception in 2015, the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup has attracted the best young riders from around Europe. This year the number of riders registered to contest the series has increased by more than 40% compared to 2022, with 536 youngsters from 28 countries set to compete on Yamaha YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 machinery in 2023.

The top 120 riders from the various countries will secure a place on the start gate at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale and the chance to race alongside the stars of MXGP at the prestigious Monster Energy Motocross of Nations.

The podium finishers, plus two wild cards and the top two female racers in each class will receive an invitation to the Yamaha bLU cRU Masterclass, where they will receive coaching over two days from an experienced team that includes Yamaha Factory MX riders past and present.

The riders will also be assessed over the course of the two days, with one rider from each class selected to receive support from Yamaha for the following season. For the YZ125 rider selected, this support will comprise a fully funded ride in the EMX125 Championship.

The importance of the Yamaha bLU cRU program in ensuring that racing remains accessible to the next generation of young riders was recognised in 2022 with the presentation of the prestigious FIM Award for the Future to Yamaha Motor Europe President and CEO, Eric de Seynes, during the end of season FIM Awards Ceremony in Rimini, Italy.

Paolo Pavesio: Marketing and Motorsport Director, Yamaha Motor Europe

“We are immensely proud of our bLU cRU program, which continues to live up to its goal of supporting the next racing generation. This year we will have more than 500 young riders racing under the bLU cRU banner at national level, a significant increase on previous seasons, and made possible only with the support of our European Distributors. However, the scope of the bLU cRU program extends further, providing a progression path from grass roots racing to the very pinnacle of the sport, all within the Yamaha racing family. While this will be a path followed only by the few, every single one of our bLU cRU riders will take away with them memories that will last a lifetime, and that is important also. I wish everyone of our young racers success this season, and I look forward to meeting some of them in person at the YZ SuperFinale in October.”