Red Bull KTM sweep the results sheets at Grand Prix of Switzerland

The rutty, dark soil of Frauenfeld hosted the third and final Grand Prix of an MXGP triple header on Easter Monday in Switzerland for round six of the 2025 FIM world championship. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing were ruthless in their dominance of both classes at the venue close to Zurich. Lucas Coenen went 1-1 in the MXGP motos for his first overall victory in the category while Simon Laengenfelder also won both MX2 races for his maiden triumph of the season.

Classy and undisputed success for Lucas Coenen in MXGP with the KTM 450 SX-F as the Belgian rookie takes bis first checked flags and overall spoils in the class in just his sixth outing

Jeffrey Herlings continues to race himself back to fitness and MXGP speed. The Dutchman takes a best result of 4th in the second moto – his highest of 2025 and in his third appearance – and was 7th overall

Simon Laengenfelder aces two MX2 holeshots and masters the rough and rutted Swiss dirt for his first win of the year and his third podium to move to within three points of the red plate

Andrea Adamo follows-up overall victory in Italy last weekend with a consistent 5-2 in MX2 for 4th overall and with the KTM 250 SX-F. Sacha Coenen finishes the GP in 11th

MXGP finally pauses for breath. The paddock will reconvene next week in Agueda for the Grand Prix of Portugal and round seven on May 3-4

Sardinia, Italy and now Switzerland. MXGP maintained its course for round six of 20 and the flat, rutty and technical terrain of Frauenfeld. The track near the city of Zurich was blessed with sunny weather over Easter weekend and was surrounded by a typically busy and appreciative gathering of fans and spectators.

Practice and qualification heats ran under blue skies on Saturday before the paddock rested on Sunday. In MXGP Jeffrey Herlings, riding only his third high-profile race since October 2024, made a top-three start and then conservatively managed his way through the bumps to take 7th. Lucas Coenen managed to acquire the last Saturday point in 10th. MX2 saw Simon Laengenfelder the fastest among the Red Bull KTM trio; Laengenfelder was less than two seconds from Quali Heat winner Kay De Wolf for P2. Andrea Adamo secured 7th in the gate for Sunday after recovering from a small crash. Sacha Coenen clashed with another rider off the start and fought back to 14th.

Monday was all about Coenen and Laengenfelder. The Belgian and German timed their starts to near-perfection and were able to build race winning margins from the front. The team’s authority was absolute, and Red Bull KTM ruled the top steps of both podiums for the first time in 2025. For Coenen the feat marked his second rostrum of his rookie term in MXGP and brings him to 3rd in the championship standings; 51 points from further promotion. For Laengenfelder, the win was his first since Sweden 2024 and represented his third trophy of the year after a 3rd place in Argentina and a runner-up finish in France. He has now led the most laps in 2025 and is 2nd in the championship, 3 points from Kay De Wolf.

Jeffrey Herlings rode to a 14-4 for 7th overall in MXGP in a tale of two starts. His 4th in the second moto marked a clear sign of progress and the former world champion will only get stronger and faster as the calendar progresses.

In MX2 Andrea Adamo counted the cost of an early mistake in the first moto that forced the Italian to come back to 5th place. He was effective behind his teammate in the second race and captured 2nd (his eighth top three moto result) and missed out on his fourth consecutive podium by just 2 points. Sacha Coenen lamented some tough luck and moves in the pack on the opening laps of both motos. The young Belgian fought to 6-16 for a top 11 ranking on the day.

The Racestore KTM Factory Rookies team were once more main protagonists in the fifth round of 2025 European Championship EMX125. KTM MXGP Academy racers Nicolo Alvisi and Aron Katona classified 1st and 3rd with their KTM 125 SX 2-strokes in the first moto on Saturday. Come Monday and Katona had the upperhand in P1. Alvisi was 6th, to be overall runner-up and form a team 1-2 on top of the rostrum. Katona fronts the points standings by 39. Switzerland again brought EMX125 and the EMX250 classes onto the same program. Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors helped rookie Gyan Doensen to 8th overall with the KTM 250 SX-F.

The distinctive red soil of Agueda will provide the next platform for MXGP (and EMX250 and EMX125 again) in two weeks’ time. The Grand Prix of Portugal will either be a fast and jumpy affair in dry conditions or slow and rough in the case of a wet forecast, as was the case in 2024.

Lucas Coenen, 1st and 1st for 1st overall in MXGP: “Really special: I just won two motos and the GP! Saturday wasn’t that great because I had arm-pump and the start was just ‘OK’ but today gave me two holeshots and I led every single lap! I had to deal a bit of pressure from behind but there is not that much more to say today. I still don’t like this track though! With the 450 you had to respect it. No mistakes and it feels like a perfect day. I’m still learning, and we still go step-by-step.”

Jeffrey Herlings, 14th and 4th for 7th overall in MXGP: “Quite an OK weekend. In the first moto I had a really bad start and the track was really tough for passing. I didn’t manage to make many places. The second start was better and I was in 3rd for a long time. A shame to have some contact with a lapped rider otherwise it would have been P3. It’s just my fourth week back on the bike so 4th is quite decent. 7th is not where we want to be but the others have a lot more race time. Portugal is a difficult track for me so we’ll keep pounding, keep working and get better every week. We’ll work on some more race rhythm before Portugal and hopefully we’ll try and sneak our way into the top five. That will be the aim.”

Simon Laengenfelder, 1st and 1st for 1st overall in MX2: “A first overall win this year! I’m really happy. I felt good on the track and dealing with all those ruts. I got two good starts and could check-out from there. A first win of the season now gives me a confidence boost for the next few races.” : “A first overall win this year! I’m really happy. I felt good on the track and dealing with all those ruts. I got two good starts and could check-out from there. A first win of the season now gives me a confidence boost for the next few races.”

Andrea Adamo, 5th and 2nd for 4th overall in MX2: “A decent weekend. Nothing special. In the first moto I had the speed and a good feeling but I made a mistake in the first three-four laps that destroyed the race because the good start I had from P3-4 became P9. It was not easy to make passes but I managed a few. P5 in the end, but our potential was for better. My feeling was a bit different in the second moto. It wasn’t the best but I could still come home P2. Solid. I missed the podium by a bit and we need to work more to not make mistakes on the first laps. For sure, not every weekend can go super-well but we need to salvage points when they don’t go so well. A week off now and then we go to Portugal.”



Sacha Coenen, 6th and 16th for 11th overall: “I wasn’t feeling so good on the track on Saturday but had a really good warm-up today. I made a great start and was leading the race for a while but I was also managing the moto and trying to do my best. In the second moto my front wheel was blocked in the start and I lost a lot of positions. I came back to 9th but then hit neutral and lost a lot again! Not a great weekend.” : “A decent weekend. Nothing special. In the first moto I had the speed and a good feeling but I made a mistake in the first three-four laps that destroyed the race because the good start I had from P3-4 became P9. It was not easy to make passes but I managed a few. P5 in the end, but our potential was for better. My feeling was a bit different in the second moto. It wasn’t the best but I could still come home P2. Solid. I missed the podium by a bit and we need to work more to not make mistakes on the first laps. For sure, not every weekend can go super-well but we need to salvage points when they don’t go so well. A week off now and then we go to Portugal.”“I wasn’t feeling so good on the track on Saturday but had a really good warm-up today. I made a great start and was leading the race for a while but I was also managing the moto and trying to do my best. In the second moto my front wheel was blocked in the start and I lost a lot of positions. I came back to 9th but then hit neutral and lost a lot again! Not a great weekend.”

Results MXGP Switzerland 2025

1. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1-1

2. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 6-2

3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI), Ducati, 7-3

4. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA), Fantic, 4-5

5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 10-6

7. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 14-4

Standings MXGP 2025 after 6 of 20 rounds

1. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 305

2. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 278

3. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 227

4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 224

5. Maxime Renaux (FRA), Yamaha, 188

18. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 65

Results MX2 Switzerland 2025

1. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1-1

2. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna, 3-3

3. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 2-4

4. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 5-2

5. Camden McLellan (RSA), Triumph, 4-7

11. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 6-16

Standings MX2 2025 after 6 of 20 rounds

1. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 281 points

2. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 278

3. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 258

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna 251

5. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha 203

7. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 189