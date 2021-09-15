Reigning Italian Superbike Champion a wildcard at San Marino and Riviera di Rimini MotoGP

Just a few days after scoring an extraordinary success at the Aragon GP with Pecco Bagnaia, the Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to return to the track at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” to face their second home race for the 2021 MotoGP season; the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini.

The Italian track has seen Ducati score two top-class victories so far: the first in 2007 with Casey Stoner and the second in 2018 with Andrea Dovizioso. Of the seven podiums scored by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer at Misano, Bagnaia, who last year came second, taking his first MotoGP podium here, scored the most recent. Fresh from his first victory at Aragon last Sunday, after a fierce duel with Marc Márquez in the final laps, the Italian rider arrives at Misano, ready to try and repeat his success in front of his home crowd. Jack Miller, fifth at the MotorLand Aragon, returns to Italy determined to fight for the top positions.

In addition to the two factory riders, Michele Pirro, Ducati’s test rider, returns to the track this weekend with the Ducati Test Team. The reigning Italian Superbike Champion will participate as a wildcard at the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP and will also be on track on 21st and 22nd September for two days of collective testing at Misano.

After the first thirteen rounds of the 2021 season, Bagnaia is second in the overall standings, 53 points behind leader Quartararo, while Miller is fifth with 129 points. Ducati leads the Constructors’ Championship, while the Ducati Lenovo Team is second in the Teams’ classification.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (161 points)

“It’s only been a few days since last Sunday’s GP, but I’m already ready for another race weekend. The victory on Sunday at Aragón was incredible and gave me the right energy to face our second home race at Misano. My team and I are doing an outstanding job, and I feel very comfortable riding my Desmosedici GP, so I’m optimistic for this weekend. This is a track that I like a lot and where I often train with my Panigale V4 S. Also, last year, I got my first podium in MotoGP here! I’m very determined and ready to fight for the victory again in front of all our fans”.

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (129 points)

“I’m very excited to be back racing at Misano! It’s our second home race, and the atmosphere is always incredible with our fans on the Ducati Grandstand. Last Sunday’s GP at Aragon didn’t go as we had hoped, but in the last few races, my feeling with the Desmosedici GP has been really positive, and that makes me very confident! I’m determined to finish our home Grand Prix with a good result!”

Michele Pirro (#51 Ducati Test Team) – 25th (3 points)

“I’m thrilled to be back racing in MotoGP with the Ducati Lenovo Team! Over the past few weeks, we’ve had several days of testing with the Desmosedici GP at this track, and the sensations have been positive. I’ll live this race weekend without pressure, but I’m determined to help Pecco, Jack, and the team get the best possible results. The Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini will be an exciting event for us: it’s our second home race, we’re close to Bologna, and there will be many fans and supporters in the stands to cheer for us, so I’m really looking forward to getting on track here in Misano”.

The Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini will officially kick off on Friday, 17th September, starting at 9:55 am local time with the first free practice session, while the race will be held at 2:00 pm Italian time on Sunday, 19th September, over a 27-lap distance.

Circuit Information

Country: Italy

Name: Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

Best lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:32.319 (164,7 km/h) – 2020

Circuit record: Viñales (Yamaha), 1:31.077 (167,0 km/h) – 2020

Top speed: Bagnaia (Ducati), 301,6 km/h – 2020

Track length: 4,2 km

Race distance: 27 lap (114,1 km)

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)

2020 Results

Podium: 1° Morbidelli (Yamaha), 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° Mir (Suzuki)

Pole Position: Viñales (Yamaha), 1:31.411 (166,4 km/h)

Fastest lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:32.706 (164,1 km/h)

Rider Information

Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 166 (111 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs started: 145 (40 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (MotoGP), Qatar 2013 (MotoGP)

Wins: 11 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (2 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3), Qatar 2021 (MotoGP)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)

Michele Pirro

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 51

GPs started: 104 (58 x MotoGP, 18 x Moto2, 29 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2012 (MotoGP), Aragón 2010 (Moto2), Italy 2003 (125cc)

Wins: 1 (Moto2)

First Win: Valencia 2011 (Moto2)

Pole Positions: 1 (Moto2)

First Pole: Valencia 2011 (Moto2)

Championship Information

Riders’ standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (161 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5º (129 points)

Michele Pirro (#51 Ducati Test Team) – 25° (3 points)

Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 1º (250 points)

Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 2º (290 points)