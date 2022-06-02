Return to iconic Catalan MotoGP track near Barcelona

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 2.

Team Suzuki Ecstar come into the Catalan Grand Prix following a disheartening race weekend in Italy just days ago where both riders were unable to reach the chequered flag. However, with Alex Rins and Joan Mir familiar with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and keen to get back to form, the squad are hopeful of success.

Rins was born in Barcelona, and he holds a great love for its circuit. Over the years he’s had several podiums and Top 5 finishes here, including third on his last visit in 2020. He missed the GP last year due to a wrist injury, so he feels more determined than ever to get back on track.

Similarly, although hailing from Mallorca, Mir spent much of his formative years racing in Barcelona and he’s also very familiar with the track. On his MotoGP debut here he scored a very impressive sixth place, which he followed up with a podium one year later and a fourth place in 2021.

In 2020 the team hit a milestone at the circuit when both Rins and Mir stood on the podium – the first time two Suzuki riders had shared the rostrum since 2007.

The iconic Catalan track, situated just 30 minutes from the centre of the cultural marvel that is Barcelona, has a long history in the MotoGP calendar and will this year celebrate 30 years of hosting the Grand Prix.

Alex Rins:

“I’m really pleased that we’re racing in Barcelona this weekend; I feel like it’s the perfect place to put the recent disappointments behind me. I know this track really well, it’s one of the ones I’ve ridden the most, and it’s also where I’ve had quite a lot of success. Last year I missed the chance to compete here due to my injury, so it makes me even more ready to get back on track and back into the groove.”

Joan Mir:

“It’s been a difficult few weeks with the French and Italian GPs not working out how we expected. I haven’t been having the best feeling with my bike, but the team and I are working very hard to change that. Barcelona is a nice place to be, we get a lot of support from the fans and the track is great to ride. Let’s keep our focus and work for a great finish on Sunday.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“Everybody is aware that we’ve not had the best time of it lately, but we’re pulling together as a team and working to overcome the setbacks that we’ve had in the last two races. As I said in Italy; it’s important that both our riders are healthy despite the crashes, and we’re all very motivated to ensure a good result here in Barcelona. Both Alex and Joan know this place, and they like it, so we’re feeling optimistic and ready to fight.”