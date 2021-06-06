Return to Top Step of the Podium with Dominant Effort at Thunder Valley National

|
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will enjoy its first off weekend of the 2021 season before returning to action on June 19 with the GEICO Motorcycle High Point National. The third round signifies an anticipated return to Pennsylvania’s High Point Raceway for American motocross’ Father’s Day tradition. Broadcast coverage will begin with a live telecast of the opening motos on MAVTV Motorsports Network, beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Second moto coverage will air via tape delay on NBC Sports Network at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET. Action from High Point will also stream live all day long on Peacock, beginning with exclusive qualifying coverage at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, followed by four consecutive hours of moto coverage beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
Results
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Toyota Thunder Valley National
Thunder Valley Motocross Park – Lakewood, Colo.
June 5, 2021
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (1-1)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (2-2)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (3-6)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (7-3)
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (5-4)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (4-5)
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha (6-7)
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (8-8)
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (9-9)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (11-10)
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 2 of 12)
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 90
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 89
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 74
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 69
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 67
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 58
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 52
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 51
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 51
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 46
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (2-2)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (4-1)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (5-3)
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (6-4)
- Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (9-5)
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (7-7)
- Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (10-6)
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha (1-40)
- Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki (8-12)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (3-19)
250 Class Championship Standings (Round 2 of 12)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 90
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 80
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 72
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 67
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha – 56
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 54
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 50
- Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha – 49
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 48
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS – 46