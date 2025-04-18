|Following the incident during the recent Qatar GP, rider Jorge Martín suffered a hemopneumothorax associated with multiple rib fractures.
The rider’s clinical condition is showing a slow but steady improvement following medical examinations at the circuit’s medical centre and later at Hamad General Hospital. He is currently under observation as the pleuropulmonary trauma required immediate drainage to allow lung re-expansion. The rib fractures are causing significant pain and are an additional limitation to basic physical activity.
To date, the situation is being monitored step by step. It is essential that the lung is stably expanded; only then will it be detached from mechanical aspiration and the drainage will remain in place. After a further x-ray check, it will be possible to remove the drainage. Once the safest conditions have been established, an assisted return to Europe will then be organized.
Aprilia Racing has consulted with the doctors at Hamad General Hospital, and with Angel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director, and Franco Perona, Medical Director of Lifenet Healthcare; Aprilia Racing’s partner, to ensure that first and foremost the patient and rider has the best possible care, a fundamental element for a perfect psychophysical recovery.
At the conclusion of the more invasive treatments, a supervised recovery process will be required, led by the medical team and including pain management therapy, respiratory physiotherapy, and continuous cardiovascular monitoring.
A further update will be provided in the event of any significant developments. Lorenzo Savadori will replace Jorge Martin for the upcoming Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera.
