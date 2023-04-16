ROOKIE BREAKS THROUGH WITH FIRST TOP TEN SUPERCROSS FINISH

With the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team’s full attention focused on 250 rookie Talon Hawkins and his FC250, they arrived looking for a solid weekend. With the expansive infield area at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, this event raced more like a hybrid Supercross/Outdoor track than the average Supercross.

250 SX

After being pressed into service to replace the injured Jalek Swoll shortly before the start of this season, Talon Hawkins has been putting in a lot of additional work required to get up to speed on the Supercross side. That preparation showed in Atlanta, as he carded a solid third in his heat race, and then followed that up with his first top ten in the 250 class, where he finished eighth on his FC250. That was an improvement of six positions over his previous best, and he also jumped up two spots in the 250 East point standings.

“Atlanta treated me well. I had my best finishes in both the heat and the main. I had a P3 for the heat, and I just came in with a positive attitude and ready to get on that gate again,” Hawkins said. “I ended up getting a good start in the main and ended up with my best finish of the season with a P8. I’m super-stoked. Hopefully, this is the first of many top tens. This is a good building point for me, and I’m excited to get back to training on Monday.”

450 SX

With the unfortunate injuries to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Christian Craig in Glendale, and Malcolm Stewart in San Diego, the team’s 450 class entries have been sidelined for now. Look for the FC 450 Rockstar Editions to fire up again for the Pro Motocross season.

Next Event (Round 14): April 22, 2023 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Round 13 Results: Atlanta

250SX East Results

1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

2. Jordon Smith (Yamaha)

3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

…

8. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX Results

1. Chase Sexton (Honda)

2. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

250SX East Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence – 177 points

2. Haiden Deegan – 132 points

3. Max Anstie – 122 points

…

13. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 62 points

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Eli Tomac – 292 points

2. Cooper Webb – 286 points

3. Chase Sexton – 275 points

…

9. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 150 points

27. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points