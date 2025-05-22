ROYAL ENFIELD AND THE GREAT FROG LONDON UNVEIL ONE-OF-A-KIND COLLABORATION

Showcases a custom-inspired Brit chopper, limited edition handcrafted Silver ring and an exclusive apparel line

To be unveiled at Bike Shed London, the collaboration celebrates a shared legacy of craftsmanship, counterculture, and timeless design

London (UK), May 21, 2025: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, today announced an exclusive collaboration with an iconic London-based jewellery and lifestyle brand, The Great Frog. The partnership brings together the distinctive worlds of motorcycling and rock ‘n’ roll-inspired jewellery through a custom-inspired chopper motorcycle, a limited edition handcrafted sterling silver ring, and an exclusive apparel collection.

The collaboration will debut at The Bike Shed Moto Show in London between May 23 – 25, where the custom motorcycle, built in close collaboration with The Great Frog – will be unveiled to the motorcycling community and enthusiasts in the city. This unique engagement is rooted in a shared philosophy – a celebration of authenticity, rebellious spirit, and pure craftsmanship.

At the heart of the collaboration is a specially commissioned custom Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, a motorcycle known for its laid-back cruising capability and elegant design. Inspired by The Great Frog’s rich heritage in handcrafting silver jewellery and its deep association with music and motorcycle subcultures, the motorcycle blends bespoke design details with raw attitude.

Accompanying the motorcycle is a limited edition sterling silver ring, handmade in London by The Great Frog’s artisans and, a limited edition range of collaborative apparel that embodies the character and design ethos of both Royal Enfield and The Great Frog that will be sold exclusively at the Great Frog stores in London, Los Angeles and New York city. .

Speaking on this unique collaboration, Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “This collaboration with The Great Frog is a celebration of our mutual love of craftsmanship and motorcycling culture. The custom-built Brit chopper on the Super Meteor 650 is a true work of art – handcrafted, raw, and full of character. We’re thrilled to showcase it at Bike Shed London for enthusiasts around the world.”

“Both TGF and Royal Enfield have stood the test of time have drawn upon their heritage to come together to distill this lineage and create a modern day interpretation of the early Brit chopper, rather than slavishly copying the past, we took the same ethos of those before us but with today’s technology. We’re proud of what we’ve created and can’t wait for the world to see it”, says Reino Lehtonen-Riley, Creative Director & Head Designer – The Great Frog.

About Royal Enfield:

The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, a foothold from which Royal Enfield spearheaded the

growth of India’s mid-sized two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfields are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It’s an approach the brand calls Pure Motorcycling.

Royal Enfield’s premium line-up includes Bear 650, Classic 650, Guerrilla 450 modern roadster, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Shotgun 650, the Himalayan 450, the Scram 440 ADV Crossover, the iconic Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Goan Classic 350. The company recently unveiled its new city+ motorcycle brand – the Flying Flea – a fresh take on urban mobility, blending authentic design with advanced technology.

Riders and a passionate community are fostered with a rich profusion of events at a local, regional and international level. Most notable are Motoverse (previously Rider Mania), an annual gathering of thousands of Royal Enfield enthusiasts in Goa, and Himalayan Odyssey, a yearly pilgrimage over some of the toughest terrain and highest mountain passes.

A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates through more than 2000 stores across all major cities and towns in India and through nearly 850 stores in more than 60 countries around the globe. Royal Enfield also has two world-class technical centres, in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and in Chennai, India. The company’s two state-of-the-art production facilities are located at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, near Chennai. Across the world, Royal Enfield has six modern CKD assembly facilities in Bangladesh, Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina and Colombia.

About The Great Frog:

A historic brand with a client list a mile long, The Great Frog has remained an ever present emblem of outsider British jewellery design – a symbol of an uncompromising vision passed from one generation to the next. Helmed for the past twenty years by Creative Director and Head Designer, Reino Lehtonen-Riley, the brand has found favour amongst some of the world’s most infamous rockstars, artists and actors, building a repertoire of everlasting designs that delve into darker imagery synonymous with biker culture, heavy metal and the natural world.