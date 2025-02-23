Ryder LeBlond finishes Ultimate Hawaiian U.S. Hard Enduro round with P5 result

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder LeBlond rode to a top-five finish at Round 2 of the 2025 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series, with the Ultimate Hawaiian event proving to be an ultra-challenging weekend out.
Equipped with the Husqvarna TE 300, LeBlond claimed the Prologue victory, before leading the field to the opening checkpoint of the Main Race.
LeBlond would successfully navigate the treacherous Kauai terrain – which is an island situated off the coast of Hawaii – however, local rider knowledge eventually came into play, with Ryder settling into P5, which is where he would greet the checkered flag.
“Not a great day for us today – honestly, we got beaten pretty badly by the Hawaiians,” LeBlond said. “I finished fifth, and ultimately just got beat straight up. Not overly stoked, however, it was an eye-opening experience, that’s for sure, and one that I will never forget as I continually improve my riding. My TE 300 was the best handling bike out there, so thank you to the team and everyone for their support, we had a good time!”
Round 3 of the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series will take place at the Grinding Stone Hard Enduro event between March 21-23.
Pro Class Results
1. Kawelo Huddy, KTM
2. Trystan Hart, KTM
3. Kamakana Waiwaiole-Kahalepuna, KTM
5. Ryder LeBlond (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)
