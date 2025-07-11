Safety isn’t optional – just ask Nic von Rupp and ATVEA

Safety isn’t optional – just ask Nic von Rupp
Whether it’s riding a wave or an ATV, professional big wave surfer and Yamaha ambassador Nic von Rupp knows the thrill of the ride—and the importance of doing it safely.

 

ATVEA, the organisation dedicated to promoting the responsible and correct use of ATVs and Side-by-Sides across Europe, works in collaboration with key brands in the ATV segment—like Yamaha—to spread awareness around the importance of following safety rules to fully enjoy the thrill and excitement of the ATV experience.

 

That’s why we’ve teamed up with Nic to help highlight four of ATVEA’s essential safety guidelines for all riders. These tips are designed to help riders of all levels stay safe and get the most exciting and thrilling experience out of every ride—because riding safely means riding longer.

 

This collaborative safety campaign is part of Yamaha’s ongoing commitment to safe ATV riding , as an active voluntary promoter of the importance of safe riding and proud member of ATVEA.

 

Discover the essential safety tips to enjoy your ATV experience to the fullest and share the safety message.

 

https://youtu.be/UT1E_B8vwfU

