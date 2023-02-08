Sandy rutted course AMA National Enduro Series Sumter South Carolina Results

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong kicked off the 2023 season with an impressive fourth overall performance at this weekend’s Sumter National Enduro, Round 1 of the AMA National Enduro Series in Sumter, South Carolina. Meanwhile, DeLong’s teammate Trevor Bollinger was a solid eighth in the NE Pro 1 division on the sandy, rutted course.

DeLong started strong, finishing third in three of the six tests in the NE Pro 1 division on his FX 350, ultimately missing the podium by just over 16 seconds.

“I’m a little frustrated and disappointed,” DeLong said. “We were pretty good in the morning and posted consistent test times. We were just kind of in that third place, fourth place spot. I had a crash during the last test, just kind of little stupid mistakes that I don’t normally make. But overall, it was a good day.”

Bollinger was just making his return to racing from injury and still getting used to being back on the bike.

“I’m just glad to be here, really,” Bollinger said. “I think I started riding three weeks ago. I’m just happy to be here and get some points and get some time on the bike. I’m looking forward to the season. I started off slow I think because I just haven’t had much time on the bike, but I felt like I got better throughout the day. Hopefully I only get better from here.”

DeLong and Bollinger will have a chance to move up in the rankings when the series resumes in Turkey, Texas on March 19.



Round 1: February 5 – Sumter, South Carolina

NE Pro1 Results

1. Grant Baylor (KAW)

2. Ryder Lafferty (GAS)

3. Josh Toth (GAS)

4. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, +16.309

…

8. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, +11.707

NE Pro1 Championship Standings (After 1 of 9 rounds)

1. Grant Baylor, 30 points

2. Ryder Lafferty, 25 points

3. Josh Toth, 21 points

4. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing,18 points

…

8. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 13 points