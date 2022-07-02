Second Generation Racer Sweeps Motos for Yamaha on Eve of Pro National

Moto 1 The first moto of Friday afternoon began with KTM rider Mark Fineis out front with the holeshot ahead of Deegan and Honda’s Chance Hymas. A strong opening lap by Fineis, which included a clean execution on LaRocco’s Leap, allowed the Indiana native to build a gap on the field. His lead was short lived as both Deegan and Hymas made their way around and dropped Fineis to third. With the lead in hand, Deegan put some distance between he and Hymas. As he gave chase, Hymas crashed after crossing the finish line. He was able to remount and continue, but dropped outside the top 10. Without the threat from behind, Deegan continued to build on his lead over the course of the moto. The shifted the attention to the battle for a spot on the moto podium, which saw Fineis and Husqvarna’s Talon Hawkins battle for second until Hawkins went down. That then put Fineis under pressure from the Yamahas of Jayden Clough and Gage Linville, both of whom got around the KTM. Deegan cruised to the Moto 1 win with a winning margin of 32.5 seconds over Clough, followed by Linville in third. Fineis held on for fourth, while Yamaha rider Julien Beaumer rounded out the top five.