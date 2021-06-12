Sim Racing: 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship Mugello

AndrewZh finishes in fifth and third place respectively in Race 1 and Race 2 of Round 1 of the 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship Ducati Lenovo eSport Team e-rider Andrea Saveri closed in fifth place Race 1 at Portimão and in third position Race 2 at Mugello in the first round of the 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship, held with the MotoGP21 videogame online this afternoon.



After securing the start from pole position both at the Portuguese race track and at the Tuscan circuit, Saveri confirmed himself as one of the main protagonists in both races. Controlling his virtual Desmosedici GP bike, the rider from Bologna immediately took the lead in Race 1, but a mistake a few laps from the end saw him crashing, forcing him to rejoin in fifth place where he eventually crossed the finish line. After a good start in Race 2 at Mugello, Andrea was immediately in the fight for the top positions, managing to finish the race in third place to take his first podium of the season.



After the first round of the 2021 season, the Ducati Lenovo eSport Team rider occupies the fourth position in the overall standings.



Andrea Saveri aka “AndrewZh” (11# Ducati Lenovo eSport Team)

“I’m quite satisfied with the results obtained in these first two races of the season! Compared to last year, I feel much more competitive and faster, but the new video game has just come out, and I still have to get used to it. Both at Portimão and Mugello, I started from pole position: I had a good qualifying session, and I am very happy because I set good times. As for the races, I was hoping for more because I knew I could win both. I still have something to improve on, especially my race pace. Now I will continue to train ahead of the next round!”



The second round of the 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship will be held online on 20th August on the virtual versions of the Sachsenring (Germany) and Red Bull Ring – Spielberg (Austria) tracks.