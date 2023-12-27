Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. (YME) announces CEO Eric de Seynes will step down

Yamaha Motor Europe announces senior leadership change

Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. (YME) announces that as from 1st of January 2024 Eric de Seynes will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer to join the company’s Supervisory Board as Chairman. At the same moment, Olivier Prévost, currently Vice-President of YME, will succeed Mr. de Seynes as President and Chief Executive Officer of YME, its branches and subsidiaries in Europe.

Mr. Prévost has been part of the Yamaha family since the start of his professional career in 1994 as Project Leader at MBK Industrie, a fully owned Yamaha subsidiary since 1986. Having held several positions within the Yamaha Motor Group over about 30 years – MBK Industrie, Yamaha Motor R&D Europe, Yamaha Motor headquarters in Japan, former Yamaha subsidiary Motori Minarelli, Yamaha Motor Europe – Mr. Prévost has gained in-depth knowledge of the various aspects of Yamaha Motor’s business and, with that, the trust and full support to become the successor of Mr. de Seynes.

Eric de Seynes, currently President and CEO, Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.

It has been a great honor and privilege to have led the Yamaha Motor Europe group companies since 2014 as Operational Director and C.O.O, and then as President and C.E.O since 2018. During this decade we have developed a new marketing strategy in Europe, have more than doubled our total Net sales and have implemented many new customer services and digital applications. Despite the severe Covid environment, we did not curtail our business and new services deployment. The Yamaha family comprises passionate and hardworking people with a mindset to always serve our customers and Yamaha dealers to the best of their ability and to surpass their expectations. I’m proud to be part of this family. The (mobility) needs of our customers are undergoing constant change. Especially, after the pandemic. We must remain aware of their needs; we must stay ahead of the game and provide them with the best solutions at the right moment. During the last ten years, we have achieved very good and sustainable results, financially and commercially. The weight of the European operation has increased in average from 9% to 13% of our global company results (worldwide), our brand strategy is well established and our monobrand distribution is solid. These positive results make it the right moment to pass on the baton. Leading the YME Group is and always will be a challenge but I transfer the position of President and CEO to the more than capable hands of Olivier.

Olivier Prévost, currently Vice-President Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.

First, I would like to thank Eric for his contribution to Yamaha Motor for the last years. His passion for the Yamaha brand and products combined with his leadership have brought Yamaha to its current strong position in Europe. It is with a lot of humility and respect that I accept the challenge of being his successor as YME President. The last ten years, through my various assignments in different Yamaha Motor entities, I have been reinforcing and enlarging my understanding and experience of the Yamaha organization, operations, businesses and markets. With the support of the Yamaha family – and with family I mean the Yamaha employees, suppliers, distributors, dealers and customers, I feel reassured and confident to fulfill the position. Yes, I don’t expect that the path will always be smooth, but I believe that we can make it happen as a team. After three years in which our operations and markets have been impacted by the COVID pandemic and its aftermath, I want to express the ambition of Yamaha Motor to remain and reinforce its position in our different markets and product groups. This Ambition will be achieved by focusing on the Innovation in our products and operations combined with Speed in our actions. The final aim being to reinforce Yamaha’s Customer Experience and our Kando mission. Again, I would like to thank Eric for his continuous contribution and, personally, I do not take my new assignment as an achievement in itself but as a new start!

Biography Eric de Seynes

Current position President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. and Senior Executive Officer of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Birth date June 9, 1960 Birth place France June, 1990 Marketing Department Manager of Yamaha Sonauto January, 1994 Sales and Marketing Division Manager of Yamaha Motor France July, 2001 President and Chief Operating Officer of Groupe Option SAS September, 2009 General Manager of Yamaha Motor France February, 2010 CEO of Yamaha Motor France May, 2010 Chairman of Hermès International Supervisory Board (to present) February, 2012 President and CEO of Yamaha Motor France January, 2014 Operational Director of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. July, 2015 Chief Operating Officer of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. March, 2016 Executive Officer of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., January, 2018 President of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. (to present) March, 2020 Senior Executive Officer of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., President of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. (to present) As from 1st Jan 2024 Chairman Supervisory Board of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.

Biography Olivier Prévost

Current position Vice President of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. Birth date November 7, 1969 Birth place France September, 1994 Project Leader of MBK Industrie S.A.S January, 2003 VGM R&D of MBK Industrie S.A.S April, 2004 Global Sourcing Manager of MBK Industrie (detached at Yamaha Motor Components Europe S.r.l.) June, 2006 General Manager EU Purchasing of Yamaha Motor Research & Development Europe S.r.l. May, 2008 Senior General Manager Product Development of Yamaha Motor Research & Development Europe S.r.l. June, 2013 Senior General Manager Development & Purchasing of Yamaha Motor Research & Development Europe S.r.l. April, 2014 President Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Research & Development Europe S.r.l. February, 2016 Deputy Chief General Manager of Procurement Center, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. January, 2018 Senior General Manager of Procurement Section, Procurement Center, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. April, 2019 Director of PTW* Manufacturing & Engineering, Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. and President of Motori Minarelli S.P.A. January, 2020 Director of PTW Manufacturing & Engineering and Parts & Accessories, Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. and President of Motori Minarelli S.P.A (till Jan 2021) March, 2021 Deputy Executive Officer of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. January, 2023 Vice President of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. (to present) As from 1st Jan 2024 President and CEO Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.

* PTW = Powered Two-wheelers