Sim Racing: Ducati MotoGP eSport champion was unlucky once again

Following an accident on the first lap and a connection problem, the Ducati Corse eSport team rider closes in tenth place Race 1 at Misano Adriatico;

AndrewZh also finishes tenth in Race 2 at Phillip Island following an accident on the first lap and a second crash while he was recovering from the back.

The eleven finalists of the MotoGP eSport Championship were back in action today playing at their consoles with the MotoGP20 videogame for the third round of the 2020 season. The competition, made of two encounters of 10 laps each and both preceded by a short qualifying session, had the famous Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” as the stage for the first race. At the same time, the iconic Australian track of Phillip Island hosted Race 2.



Andrea Saveri, aka “AndrewZh”, eGamer of the Ducati Corse eSport team, finished both races in tenth place. In Misano, after a good qualifying that had allowed him to start from the front row in third position, the Champion from Bologna was forced to recover from the back after being involved in an accident on the first lap. However, towards the end of the race and after managing to rejoin the fight for the fifth position, Saveri had a problem with the connection that forced him to close it in tenth place.



In the second encounter at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, the reigning MotoGP eSport champion was unlucky once again; after starting from fifth on the grid, Andrea got involved in an accident after only a few turns. Seventh a few laps from the end, in the heat of remounting, the nineteen-year-old made a mistake that caused him to fall and close Race 2 in tenth place.



After the first three rounds of the 2020 season, the Ducati Corse eSport team rider occupies the seventh position in the general standings.



Andrea Saveri aka “AndrewZh” (#11 Ducati Corse eSport)

“I am disappointed about how these two races ended. I had managed to qualify well and felt I had the pace to fight for the podium in both encounters. Unfortunately, both in Race 1 and Race 2, I got involved in an accident on the first lap, which forced me to recover from the back. It’s a pity because today we lost precious points for the championship standings”.



The MotoGP eSport Championship riders will be back playing virtually on the next 27th November for the fourth and final round of the 2020 season.