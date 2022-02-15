SOLD OUT IN TWO MINUTES! 2022 BRABUS 1300R BY KTM

THE BRABUS 1300 R ROARS OFF THE LINE IN LESS THAN 2 MINUTES

It took a mere 1 minute and 55 seconds for all 154 ultra-exclusive BRABUS 1300 R motorcycles to sell out via KTM’s digital pre-order platform – approximately a BRABUS 1300 R sold every second – making a true statement about exclusivity, hand-built luxury, and individual sovereignty.

The BRABUS 1300 R represents a full-powered partnership between two European superpowers, namely KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH and BRABUS, to create a unique first entry for BRABUS into the world of motorcycling.

Based on the new KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO, the BRABUS 1300 R is a worthy addition to the BRABUS portfolio of bespoke, high-performance machinery, boasting incredible power from its astonishing 1,301 cc V-Twin engine. All this combined with high levels of sophistication thanks to WP semi-active suspension technology and rider-enhancing electronics.

More astonishingly, however, is the truly unmatched sell-out time. No doubt, the quick-fire and rapid pre-orders meant a few buyers were left wanting. Thankfully, KTM has created an online waiting list, which will allow interested buyers the chance to get their hands on a BRABUS 1300 R should any previous reservation be canceled.

