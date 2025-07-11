Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team Unveils Special Livery to Celebrate Yamaha’s 70th Anniversary at MXGP of Finland
In celebration of Yamaha’s 70th anniversary, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team today unveiled a special commemorative livery at the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, taking place at the incredible KymiRing venue in Finland this weekend.
This distinctive livery honours Yamaha’s rich legacy in motorsport, integrating the brand’s classic red and white colour scheme with the iconic and instantly recognisable speed block pattern.
Additionally, the livery mirrors the limited-edition line-up of 70th anniversary models within Yamaha’s 2026 off-road range, which features the YZ450F, YZ250F, YZ250, and YZ125.
Supported by a custom run of Alpinestars motocross gear, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen and Jago Geerts are proud to commemorate this significant milestone in Yamaha’s history as they hit the track this weekend.
Calvin Vlaanderen
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider #10
“I’m really excited to run the 70th anniversary livery this weekend! I saw it last week with the Factory Yamaha teams in MotoGP and it looked really cool. It’s an honour to be in the Yamaha family and to be a part of it. I hope to have a good weekend here in Finland to give us something extra to celebrate on Sunday evening with the team and Yamaha.”
Jago Geerts
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider #93
“It’s an honour to run a special livery this weekend celebrating Yamaha’s 70th anniversary. I love the old-school look, it looks nice and with the custom gear Alpinestars have made for us, I think we will stand out. So, it’s cool. I’m proud to wear it and I hope we have good weekend.”
