Stunning First WorldSBK Victory for Ducati’s Scott Redding

It was a perfect Saturday for Scott Redding at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto. After taking pole position in the morning, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider gets his first victory in his career in WorldSBK. Chaz Davies is also the protagonist of an excellent race finished in fourth place after a great comeback.

Scott’s start is not perfect and at the first corner, he finds himself behind Rea and Razgatlioglu. His strategy is perfect: he remains glued to Toprak until lap 11 then attacks him to chase Rea who overtakes with 5 laps to go to take a fantastic victory. With this result, Scott Redding takes the lead in the Superbike World Championship standings with 64 points.

Starting from P7, Chaz finds himself 11th at the first corner and starts an exciting comeback that brings him in 5th position on lap 5. The race pace is incisive and allows him to pass Baz with 3 laps to go to engage in a duel for the podium with Razgatlioglu until the last corner. Chaz is now 5th in the WorldSBK standing with 32 points.



P1 – Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“It’s a great day for me: pole position and victory, couldn’t have done better. The race was very hard because of the temperature. In some moments I suffered a lot. I would like to thank the team for providing me with a bike that has worked very well. When did I start to suffer? Since I entered the pit lane. These are extreme conditions and tomorrow it will be even more difficult. But this is a problem all riders have to deal with”.



P4 – Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“Unfortunately the start wasn’t the best and it compromised the possibility of fighting for the podium from the very first laps. During the race, however, the pace was good and allowed me to recover many positions. Satisfied? I would be if I raised a trophy. We have to work tomorrow morning to try and work out some small details that will allow me to be more incisive”.