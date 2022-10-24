Superb start but difficult WorldSSP Argentinean round

Outstanding Bautista: second place in Superpole Race before the victory in Race-2. After a superb start, Rinaldi finishes fifth. Difficult Argentinean round for Bulega: P8 in WorldSSP.

Alvaro Bautista rounds off another stellar weekend by taking important points for the Superbike World Championship standings. After yesterday’s victory in Race 1, the Spanish rider was the protagonist of an almost perfect Sunday.

In the Superpole Race, in fact, Bautista battled to the last lap with Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) to finish in second place; in Race-2, after taking the lead on lap 5, his pace becomes impregnable for his rivals, and the rider passes under the chequered flag with a margin.

With two rounds still to go before the end of the 2022 WorldSBK season, Alvaro Bautista leads the standings with 507 points, 82 more than Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).

After a convincing Superpole Race closed in fourth position, Michael Rinaldi (P5) got off to a great start and after a few corners, he takes the first position, which he held for five laps.

His race pace, however, did not allow him to stay with the podium group.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“It was a very positive weekend during which I had a lot of fun. After the fairly easy win in Race 1 – also due to very special circumstances – today’s two races were much more difficult as Toprak and Johnny had a strong pace. I feel I did my best and for that I am very happy. The World Championship standings? All I am saying is that I would like to have fun in Indonesia as well”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“It was a weekend that started with some difficulties. However, we responded well, working hard and improving the feeling lap after lap. Today we made a good step forward, first in the Superpole Race, then in Race-2 where I had a lot of fun and I even had the chance to be in the lead for several laps. I wasn’t fast enough to battle for the podium but I’m happy anyway”.

WorldSSP

Eighth place for Nicolò Bulega in Race 2 of the WorldSSP.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“It’s not an easy moment, it’s useless to deny it. We can’t rebuild that feeling that allowed us to obtain important results in the first half of the season. We still have two more rounds to find it again and we are sure we can do it”.