Extremely harsh weather welcomed WorldSBK TT Circuit riders in Assen Netherlands

The iconic “Cathedral of Speed” (Assen, Netherlands) to hosts the third round of the 2024 WorldSBK and WorldSSP season

Extremely harsh weather welcomed the WorldSBK paddock, which this weekend will kick off the third round of the 2024 season at the TT Circuit in Assen, Netherlands.

Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista arrive at the track that is known as the “Cathedral of Speed” to defend first and second place in the provisional World Superbike Championship standings.

A circuit, the Dutch one, that last year gave great satisfaction to both riders of the Aruaba.it Racing – Ducati team. Bulega conquered two victories in WorldSSP aboard the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. At the same time, the Spaniard even managed to achieve a “hat-trick” by triumphing in Race-1, SPR and Race-2.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“It is useless to hide that it will be a very challenging weekend. On the one hand, there is a weather forecast that could suddenly change the cards on the table. On the other, I’m curious to understand my condition since I haven’t been on the bike since my arm surgery. At the same time, however, Assen is a track I like, undoubtedly among my favourites. That’s why I can’t wait to get started.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“The weekend in Barcelona was very positive because the feeling with the bike has grown a lot. The goal in Assen is to concretize this base to continue making progress. The weather will be a question mark for all the riders and also the competition has risen a lot this season. So we have to focus only on working as best we can session by session. Then on Sunday night, we will take stock of the results.”

WorldSSP

Coming from his victory in Race-1 at Barcelona, Adrian Huertas is looking for one more step to find that continuity of results to aim for the top positions in the World Supersport Championship standings. The Spanish rider is currently fifth in the standings, 35 points behind leader Yari Montella (Ducati).

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“Motivation is high for this round. What’s more, I’m looking forward to getting on the bike after a few weeks of stopping. In Barcelona, we had some bad luck in Race-2 but the feeling was excellent. I hope to get that feeling back as early as FP1 tomorrow.”