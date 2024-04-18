WORCS Blythe a perfect 75 degrees and a quick sandy track for riders

DeMartile Second on the Day, First in Season Points Chase The fifth round of the WORCS series was in Blythe. The temperature was perfect at 75 degrees and the track was sandy but quick for the riders. Dare DeMartile got off to a third-place start then worked his way up into first place and led the race for over an hour. Half way into the race he got passed and then ran into some lappers that set him back. He finished ten seconds off the lead for a second-place finish on the day. DeMartile leads in the points chase with four races to go.