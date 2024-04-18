WORCS Blythe a perfect 75 degrees and a quick sandy track for riders

DeMartile Second on the Day, First in Season Points Chase
The fifth round of the WORCS series was in Blythe. The temperature was perfect at 75 degrees and the track was sandy but quick for the riders. Dare DeMartile got off to a third-place start then worked his way up into first place and led the race for over an hour. Half way into the race he got passed and then ran into some lappers that set him back. He finished ten seconds off the lead for a second-place finish on the day. DeMartile leads in the points chase with four races to go.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 2nd Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“Blythe was a fast sandy track. I had a great race getting the holeshot and leading for the first hour and ten min. Unfortunately, I got passed at the hour-thirty mark putting me into second. I tried hard to push back for the lead but some lappers got in the way. I rode it in for a solid second. Good performance and happy to be in one piece. Happy to still leading the points.”
