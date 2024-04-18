Rain threatened to create chaos at GNCC Tennessee

The fifth round of the GNCC would take the riders to a new venue in Tennessee. Rain earlier in the week threatened to create chaos during the race but by the time race day came around the conditions were close to perfect. In the XC2 class, Brody Johnson (who is filling in for his injured brother Jon) got off to a great start and headed into turn one in first place. However, in turn three Johnson was hit from behind and taken down. Brody fought hard to make it up and was in the top five at one point, but another crash would see him finishing eighth place in his class. Jason Lipscomb was third heading into turn one off the start. Unfortunately, Lipscomb faded off the pace in the woods and finished in tenth place on the day. In the XC3 class, Jhak Walker got a decent jump off the line and was third as the riders headed into the woods. By mile two Walker was in the lead. However, a crash halfway through would knock him back two places. He would fight to catch the leaders but was too far back to do so. Walker would podium for the fifth consecutive race, taking third place on the round.
Results:
Brody Johnson » 8th Place » XC2
Jay Lipscomb » 10th Place » XC2
Jhak Walker » 3rd Place » XC3
Factory 250 RR
“The race went pretty well as a whole. I got off to a good start but went down in the 3rd turn with another rider so I spent most of the first lap trying the make up time and gain lost positions. In the later parts of the second lap, I found myself battling for the 5th place position and would do so until the end of lap four. As the two-lap card came out I found myself struggling to hold the intensity needed on the technical and rocky track and lost some time to the other guys. I did what I could to finish as strong as possible and came away with 8th place in XC2. Although I would’ve liked to finish better I think it is a good start on the bike and look forward to improving and being better at the next one.”
Factory 250 RR
“At the Old Gray GNCC I got off to a decent start and battled with a lot of the guys the first half of the race. The track got pretty demanding and I kind of lost pace the last couple of laps but I just kept trying to push and ended up with a decent result to keep building on.”
Factory 125 RR
“My day didn’t start out the best. I crashed pretty early on and bent my lever up. I went in for a first lap pit to fix it which put me in third place. The next lap I derailed my chain losing around two minutes to put it back on. I just couldn’t find a flow and struggled all day, I am going to regroup and get back to the top step!”
