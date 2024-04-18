Rain threatened to create chaos at GNCC Tennessee

Another GNCC Podium for Walker The fifth round of the GNCC would take the riders to a new venue in Tennessee. Rain earlier in the week threatened to create chaos during the race but by the time race day came around the conditions were close to perfect. In the XC2 class, Brody Johnson (who is filling in for his injured brother Jon) got off to a great start and headed into turn one in first place. However, in turn three Johnson was hit from behind and taken down. Brody fought hard to make it up and was in the top five at one point, but another crash would see him finishing eighth place in his class. Jason Lipscomb was third heading into turn one off the start. Unfortunately, Lipscomb faded off the pace in the woods and finished in tenth place on the day. In the XC3 class, Jhak Walker got a decent jump off the line and was third as the riders headed into the woods. By mile two Walker was in the lead. However, a crash halfway through would knock him back two places. He would fight to catch the leaders but was too far back to do so. Walker would podium for the fifth consecutive race, taking third place on the round.