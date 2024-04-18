West Hare Scramble Top Five Finishes in Oregon

The West Hare Scramble headed to the Pacific Northwest for the second round of the series. Riders were met with rain off and on during the day and with the amount of rain the venue received in the days leading up to the race the track turned into a mudder. Joe Wasson didn’t have a great start off the line but made up the time quickly and was hanging with the leaders the first lap. On the second lap, Wasson got stuck behind a lapper and lost touch with the lead pack. He was able to improve to fourth place to end the day. Zane Roberts had trouble in the beginning of the race finding a good rhythm, but after the first pit stop he began to find his flow and push to the lead pack. A knee injury would hinder any momentum he gained and result in a fifth place finish.
Results:
Joe Wasson » 4th Place » Pro Class
Zane Roberts » 5th Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“The race started out decent. Was running with the top guys then got caught behind a lapper and lost the pace of the top guys. Ended up fourth. Was a really tough course with a lot of mud! Overall good day though!”
Factory 480 RR
“Tough weekend for round two of the AMA West Hare Scrambles. A fair bit of rain before the race made for a muddy mess. I really struggled to get moving in the beginning of the race but started to find my form after our pit stop about an hour and a half in. Unfortunately, I ended up injuring my knee while trying to hold my bike up on a muddy hill and decided to play it safe for the rest of the day in hopes of being ready for the National Hare and Hound next weekend.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Gardner and Aegerter Rescue Points on Sizzling Sunday in Imola Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter finished 11th and 12th in the final feature race of the Italian weekend, scoring valuable points on sizzling Sunday in […]
The Mission Winnow Ducati team concluded tonight the official MotoGP pre-season tests at Losail (Qatar). In the three-day test, which is crucial to define the technical base ahead of the opening round of the Championship, […]
New Heights of Performance awaits riders as KTM unleashes 19 new 2022 motorcycle models! From a highly focused track weapon, boasting a dedicated track-biased chassis that combines design data collected from KTM Factory Racing efforts […]