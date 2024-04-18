West Hare Scramble Top Five Finishes in Oregon

Wasson & Roberts with Top Five Finishes in Oregon The West Hare Scramble headed to the Pacific Northwest for the second round of the series. Riders were met with rain off and on during the day and with the amount of rain the venue received in the days leading up to the race the track turned into a mudder. Joe Wasson didn’t have a great start off the line but made up the time quickly and was hanging with the leaders the first lap. On the second lap, Wasson got stuck behind a lapper and lost touch with the lead pack. He was able to improve to fourth place to end the day. Zane Roberts had trouble in the beginning of the race finding a good rhythm, but after the first pit stop he began to find his flow and push to the lead pack. A knee injury would hinder any momentum he gained and result in a fifth place finish.