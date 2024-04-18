West Hare Scramble Top Five Finishes in Oregon

Jacksonville, OR

Round Two

April 14th, 2024
Wasson & Roberts with Top Five Finishes in Oregon

 

The West Hare Scramble headed to the Pacific Northwest for the second round of the series. Riders were met with rain off and on during the day and with the amount of rain the venue received in the days leading up to the race the track turned into a mudder. Joe Wasson didn’t have a great start off the line but made up the time quickly and was hanging with the leaders the first lap. On the second lap, Wasson got stuck behind a lapper and lost touch with the lead pack. He was able to improve to fourth place to end the day. Zane Roberts had trouble in the beginning of the race finding a good rhythm, but after the first pit stop he began to find his flow and push to the lead pack. A knee injury would hinder any momentum he gained and result in a fifth place finish.
Results:
Joe Wasson » 4th Place » Pro Class

Zane Roberts » 5th Place » Pro Class

Factory 480 RR

“The race started out decent. Was running with the top guys then got caught behind a lapper and lost the pace of the top guys. Ended up fourth. Was a really tough course with a lot of mud! Overall good day though!”

Factory 480 RR

“Tough weekend for round two of the AMA West Hare Scrambles. A fair bit of rain before the race made for a muddy mess. I really struggled to get moving in the beginning of the race but started to find my form after our pit stop about an hour and a half in. Unfortunately, I ended up injuring my knee while trying to hold my bike up on a muddy hill and decided to play it safe for the rest of the day in hopes of being ready for the National Hare and Hound next weekend.”

Photos: Kato Foto
